SurePeople Announces Groundbreaking Slack Integration, Elevating Team Communication and Collaboration

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SurePeople, a pioneering people intelligence software company dedicated to unlocking human potential, today launched SureMessage, a revolutionary integration of its AI-powered suite of SureTools with Slack. This new tool empowers teams to communicate more effectively, deepen their understanding of one another, and collaborate seamlessly – all within the flow of work.





“Miscommunication can lead to unproductive meetings, negatively impacted relationships, and decreased productivity,” said Yanni Lolis, SurePeople’s Chief Product Officer. “SureMessage uses people intelligence garnered from our Prism® psychometric self-assessment to power drafts of high-leverage Slack messages. Is a message’s intended recipient a big-picture thinker who needs the broader context or a detail-oriented individual who requires precise data? SureMessage ensures your communication is on-tone and optimized for business impact.”

Key Features of SureMessage include:

Personalized Messaging: Based on psychometric data, it understands each person’s communication style and adapts to their preferences to ensure clarity, positivity, and understanding.

Based on psychometric data, it understands each person’s communication style and adapts to their preferences to ensure clarity, positivity, and understanding. AI-Powered Analysis: Identifies the most effective message tone and structure based on the situation providing a solution to non-linear contexts.

Identifies the most effective message tone and structure based on the situation providing a solution to non-linear contexts. Seamless Slack Integration: Works directly within Slack to tailor messages in real-time during the flow of work.

“Our integration with Slack is a major milestone,” said Russell Mikowski, CEO of SurePeople. By seamlessly integrating our AI-powered SureTools, teams can now harness the power of SurePeople’s Prism® psychometric insights without additional logins.“This the first in a series of future integrations that will revolutionize the ongoing ROI that the Prism® psychometric can provide. The days of assessments as a point-in-time benefit will soon be in the rearview mirror.”

SurePeople’s offerings are powered by Prism®, a comprehensive self-assessment that measures 54 distinct traits and attributes, providing personalized insights that enrich professional interactions.

SureMessage is available now. Contact Sean Flynn to schedule a demo or visit https://www.surepeople.com/ for more information.

About SurePeople

SurePeople transforms workplace dynamics with AI-powered coaching and collaboration tools that enhance interactions, boost teamwork, and drive business success. Our exclusive, award-winning Prism® psychometric tool measures 54 distinct traits and delivers people intelligence that redefines employee engagement.

Contacts

Gargi Potdar



Head of Marketing



SurePeople



gargi.potdar@surepeople.com

www.surepeople.com