Supreme Group Acquires Kadiko, Expanding Strategic and Creative Capabilities for Healthcare and Life Sciences

Seventh Acquisition Advances AI-Powered Insights and Creative Strategy for Supreme Group

SAN FRANCISCO & WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supreme Group, a next-generation platform driving innovation in healthcare and life sciences marketing and communications, today announced the acquisition of Kadiko, a digital-first brand strategy and creative agency. This marks Supreme Group’s seventh acquisition, further strengthening its ability to deliver data-driven marketing and communications, AI-enhanced insights, and high-impact creative solutions.

Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kadiko was established by John Assalian, founder of Viewstream, a leading B2B digital marketing firm, and Paulo Simas, a branding and communications expert instrumental in scaling Real Chemistry. The company specializes in blending strategic creativity with AI-powered insights to help healthcare brands stand out, engage effectively, and drive measurable results. By combining data-driven intelligence with human expertise, Kadiko refines brand strategies, accelerates go-to-market success, and ensures the highest standards of data security—bringing a modern, technology-forward approach to healthcare and life sciences marketing.

“In a short period of time, Kadiko has set itself apart by combining strategic creativity with AI-driven insights and digital innovation,” said Tom Donnelly, CEO of Supreme Group. “Their approach strengthens how we help healthcare and life science brands differentiate, engage, and grow in an increasingly complex landscape. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of brand strategy, creative, and modern marketing.”

Under Supreme Group, Kadiko will continue to operate as a standalone organization, with its leadership team playing key roles in expanding the platform’s digital and brand strategy capabilities.

“We are pleased to announce an exciting new chapter for Kadiko," said John Assalian. "We’re living in a new era of healthcare that emphasizes control, choice, and accessibility. Joining Supreme Group presents a valuable opportunity to enhance our impact and support brands in providing improved healthcare experiences. This will enable us to work at greater speed and flexibility while delivering more.”

“Supreme Group is an impressive collective of agencies at the forefront of the convergence of creativity, AI and analytics. Together, we will create powerful brand experiences that drive real business results,” said Paulo Simas. “I’m looking forward to continuing to build Kadiko within the Supreme Group platform and collaborating with our sister agencies to help provide best-in-class approaches and solutions to all of Supreme Group’s clients.”

As part of Supreme Group, Kadiko gains the scale and resources to amplify its market impact, while Supreme Group deepens its ability to shape the future of healthcare brand strategy. Together, they bring a fresh perspective to how life science and healthcare companies engage, innovate, and grow in a rapidly evolving industry.

About Supreme Group

Trinity Hunt-backed Supreme Group is a platform dedicated to providing best-in-class business and commercialization services to a broad range of life science and healthcare companies. Supreme Group’s portfolio companies include Supreme Optimization, Clarity Quest, Health+Commerce, BioStrata, Amendola, Curator24, and Kadiko. For more information visit www.supremegroup.ai.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt’s mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

About Kadiko

Kadiko is committed to quickly advancing healthcare brands. We exist to turn game-changing ideas into life-changing businesses through business, brand, experience and demand design. Kadiko has worked with more than 200 brands and won more than 130 awards. So, where to? Visit www.kadiko.com to learn more.

