SupportNinja’s ‘2025 CX Outsourcing Report’ Reveals CX Leaders Are Using AI, Outsourcing to Scale Smarter, Drive Innovation, and Adapt to Evolving Demands

New research indicates that those who fail to rethink their CX outsourcing strategies are at risk

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SupportNinja, ​​a leading provider of AI-enabled, agile outsourcing services, today released the “2025 CX Outsourcing Report,” a data-driven analysis of how customer experience leaders are leveraging AI and outsourcing to scale smarter, drive innovation, and adapt to evolving CX demands. This second annual report, a collaboration with CMSWire Insights, reveals key CX trends, including the accelerating role of AI, the shift from cost-driven outsourcing to value-driven partnerships, and strategic priorities shaping CX in 2025.

“Outsourcing is changing,” said SupportNinja CEO Craig Crisler. “Today, it’s not just about task delegation – it’s about strategic collaboration. The ‘2025 CX Outsourcing Report’ underscores a key shift that has companies prioritizing AI and CX impact over mere cost savings. To thrive in 2025 and beyond, businesses need to integrate AI into their CX strategy – not as a quick fix, but as a core driver of smarter, scalable growth. AI is fundamentally reshaping how businesses approach CX outsourcing. This report makes it clear: Companies that integrate AI into their outsourcing strategy are gaining a competitive edge, while those that don’t risk falling behind.”

The “2025 CX Outsourcing Report” highlights SupportNinja’s commitment to helping clients stay ahead in a rapidly evolving CX landscape. AI is reshaping CX – and with it, the role of outsourcing. As CX leaders adapt, they need actionable insights and a clear view of how industry leaders are responding. These top report insights will help equip leading businesses to move beyond cost-driven outsourcing and build smarter, value-driven partnerships.

AI-powered CX is no longer optional

The new report makes clear that AI isn’t replacing outsourced CX — it’s accelerating it.

An overwhelming 83% of companies said they are now actively integrating AI into their CX programs, while more than three-fourths (77%) said AI capabilities are a vendor must-have.

CX outsourcing is expanding beyond tickets

The research also indicates that outsourcing is adding value far beyond basic support tickets.

Leading companies are using outsourcing for full-lifecycle CX management. The fastest-growing outsourcing categories include customer success, customer support, and call center operations.

The new priority is impact – not just cost savings

For the first time, 84% of executives ranked improving customer satisfaction as a top reason for outsourcing – surpassing cost reduction, according to the “2025 CX Outsourcing Report.”

Nearly all (96%) CX leaders also said that finding a partner that delivers value, not just savings, is critical. Yet many added that their vendors aren’t keeping pace with evolving CX expectations and AI-driven strategies. Businesses must re-evaluate vendors that don’t help them improve CX.

Outsourcing is now a key CX growth strategy

The new data shows that most effective CX teams aren’t just maintaining support operations — they’re scaling intelligently, using outsourcing to extend capabilities without sacrificing quality.

Most (86%) executives said outsourcing will play a larger role in scaling their business in 2025.

“Outsourcing has evolved beyond cost savings,” said Jacob Moetler, SupportNinja’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer. “Outsourcing 2.0 drives CX impact, customer retention, and scalability. Companies leading the way treat outsourcing as a strategic advantage, not just a quick operational fix, and other businesses need to pay attention.”

