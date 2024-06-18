Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics Award PLM TrustLink® Winner of the Overall Food Logistics 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, and Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named PLM TrustLink® winner of this year’s Overall Top Supply Chain Projects award, which profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate and streamline the supply chain.





This award honors PLM TrustLink for its comprehensive, cloud-based IoT management track and trace solution for the cold supply chain, in relation to the ground-breaking study monitoring the frozen food mango supply chain. This project involved the sustainability of the frozen mango by data collection at all locations from harvest to consumer delivery of the frozen product. The data needed for Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) was collected during the 12 phases between production in Peru and delivery in the U.S. The project objective was to collect supply chain information and identify opportunities to reduce the carbon footprint in distribution, in order to save time and money for all stakeholders.

“We are honored to win this prestigious award for our study on the sustainability impact across the supply chain,” said Don Durm, VP Customer Solutions. “Together with The Ohio State University, PLM TrustLink® has collected and analyzed data through all phases of the frozen mango supply chain from Peru to Ohio. During this 6-month process, we collected temperature, location, and time to freeze throughout this journey.”

“The past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Companies implemented others’ software and technology to work smarter, together. Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

PLM TrustLink®, at plmtrustlink.com, captures critical product tracking events and key data elements at the item, case, batch, trailer, or container level along the entire supply chain. From origin to destination, TrustLink utilizes unique product identifying information to provide full visibility. TrustLink offers several opportunities to identify supply chain inefficiencies to improve quality, food safety, inventory management and reduce waste.

About PLM TrustLink®

PLM TrustLink® is a cloud-based IoT platform consisting of comprehensive condition-monitoring track & trace solutions which gives real-time actionable data on critical tracking events, temperature visibility, inventory counts, item locations and more. PLM TrustLink® is a product of PLM Fleet, LLC. Headquartered in Newark, NJ with locations across the USA, PLM Fleet is the largest nationwide company offering technology and financial solutions for the temperature sensitive supply chain.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Online at www.SDCExec.com

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector and the logistics section who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Online at www.FoodLogistics.com

Contacts

Linda Hadley



PLM Fleet



(833) 448-7223



marketing@plmfleet.com

plmfleet.com