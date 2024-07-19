Superplastic Partners With Barnyard Games to Launch First Video Game: Fortnite’s Most Wanted

Collaboration signifies a larger movement where influencers and game developers partner directly to reach new audiences in innovative ways

LOS ANGELES & ENCINITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Superplastic (www.superplastic.co), the animated IP and entertainment company known for creating synthetic celebrities with millions of followers worldwide, and Barnyard Games (www.barnyardgames.com), a team of seasoned game developers with a 25-year track record of game development success, announced the launch of Fortnite’s Most Wanted: a fast-paced, free-for-all combat map built in Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN). Check out Fortnite’s Most Wanted in action on Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXdiy_uM4J0).





The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the entertainment and gaming industry, combining the creative prowess of Superplastic with Barnyard Games’ innovative gaming technology. Specifically, Barnyard is leveraging the assets from Superplastic’s animation series, which is being created in Unreal Engine, into the UEFN map directly. Fortnite’s Most Wanted is the first video game release between the two companies and is available now in Fortnite using island code: 9551-7266-2367.

“We’re excited to bring Most Wanted to life in Fortnite in partnership with Barnyard Games,” said Jennifer van Dijk, Chief Executive Officer, Superplastic. “This partnership blends Superplastic’s unique style and artistic vision with Barnyard Games’ cutting-edge game development – the perfect combination to deliver an experience packed with unparalleled creativity, immersive gameplay, and compelling narrative. Our goal is to introduce fans to our Superplastic’s characters in familiar environments, and this collaboration is a giant leap towards that vision.”

In Fortnite’s Most Wanted, 12 players battle to collect paint cans, graffiti billboards, gain superpowers, and climb the leaderboard to become king of the kill. Set in a pit-styled New York City environment and inspired by the world of Superplastic, players battle it out amidst towering skyscrapers, urban alleyways, and sprawling rooftops. Players will immerse themselves in the universe of characters like Janky, Guggimon, Dayzee, and the Lil’ Helpers, aiming to eliminate as many rivals as possible, snatch precious paint cans, and graffiti over 30 billboards – all while evading relentless pursuit. It’s a game of spray and tag in a ruthless deathmatch to own it all.

This isn’t the first time Superplastic’s Janky and Guggimon have appeared in Fortnite. Both had their own custom playable characters in Battle Royale Season 7 (2018) and Season 8 (2019) and were also part of a select group of Fortnite skins to appear in Lego Fortnite in April 2024.

“We’re thrilled to be tapped as the official partner to bring Superplastic’s iconic brand to life with Fortnite’s Most Wanted – a game designed to push the boundaries of what’s possible in Unreal Engine for Fortnite,” said John Blakely, Chief Executive Officer, Barnyard Games. “This partnership marks an exciting shift where influencers and game developers collaborate directly to innovatively bring their content to new audiences. Superplastic’s distinctive creative approach combined with our commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences makes this collaboration a perfect fit. We can’t wait to see how players react!”

Fortnite’s Most Wanted is the first major UEFN game release in partnership with Superplastic and marks the second major release from Barnyard Games. The Mega Golf Fun Zone franchise, released in December 2023, was featured twice in Epic’s Picks in Fortnite and at GDC 2024 in Epic’s booth. Mega Golf Fun Zone is the #1 UEFN golf game in Fortnite.

About Barnyard Games

Barnyard Games, a new breed of AAA game developers, delivers high-quality gaming experiences in the rapidly expanding user-generated content (UGC) market. Headlined by a team of seasoned game professionals with a 25-year track record of game development success, Barnyard Games will push the boundaries using their storied experience to deliver all-new game experiences for leading UGC platforms. Barnyard Games was established in 2023 and is backed with $3.4M in seed financing from Menlo Ventures, BetaWorks, Alumni Ventures, Charge VC, and key strategic angel investors.

About Superplastic

Superplastic is a Los Angeles-based animated IP and entertainment studio that creates synthetic celebrities with millions of followers worldwide and who appear in social media, music, gaming, high-end collectibles, fashion, animated entertainment, web3, and live experiences. The brand sells tens of millions of dollars in real and virtual products annually, and has collaborated with Gucci, Fortnite, Mercedes-Benz, Tommy Hilfiger, Christie’s Auction House, J. Balvin, Kidsuper, Pusha-T, Paris Hilton, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Vince Staples, Ganga, Rico Nasty, and more.

