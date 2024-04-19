Supermicro to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings on April 30, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, today announced it will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at https://ir.supermicro.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same website and will remain accessible for one year.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro’s motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enable our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling). Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

