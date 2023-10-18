Home Business Wire Supermicro Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter of Fiscal 2024
Supermicro Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced it will release first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results in a press release on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the close of regular trading. The Company will hold a webcast to discuss these results with investors and financial analysts beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PDT). Those wishing to access the live webcast may use the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/484918945

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (https://ir.supermicro.com) and will remain accessible for one year. The conference call can be accessed by registering online at:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/dteAMPMM

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open during the live call, but to ensure connectivity for the full call, it is recommended that participants register a day in advance and dial-in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro’s motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Nicole Noutsios

email: ir@supermicro.com

