Supermicro Files Form 10-K for Fiscal 2024 and Forms 10-Q for the First and Second Quarters of Fiscal 2025

With These Filings, All Outstanding Financial Statements are Now Filed with No Restatements of Previously Filed Financial Statements, and the Company has Regained Compliance with the NASDAQ Filing Requirements

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) (“Supermicro” or the “Company”), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 ended September 30, 2024 and the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended December 31, 2024.

The Company is now current with its SEC financial reporting obligations. There were no restatements of previously filed financial statements. The Company has received correspondence from the Nasdaq staff that the Company has regained compliance with the filing requirements, and the matter is now closed.

“Today’s filings represent an important milestone,” said Charles Liang, Founder, President, and CEO. “With our financial reporting now current, we can now fully focus on executing our proven winning growth strategy through technology, product and solution innovations, time-to-market advantage, global footprint, and green computing. We are investing extensively in people and processes across our engineering, sales, finance, accounting, compliance, and operations to achieve our great mission in DLC, Data Center Building Block Solution (Supermicro 4.0) as well as our revenue target. Supermicro is accelerating at the forefront of the AI revolution, helping our customers, partners and driving strong returns for investors.”

Additional information about the Company’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows can be found in the Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q filed today with the SEC.

