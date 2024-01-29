Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $3.66 billion versus $2.12 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $1.80 billion in the same quarter of last year.

Gross margin of 15.4% versus 16.7% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 18.7% in the same quarter of last year.

Net income of $296 million versus $157 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $176 million in the same quarter of last year.

Diluted net income per common share of $5.10 versus $2.75 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $3.14 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $5.59 versus $3.43 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $3.26 in the same quarter of last year.

Cash flow used in operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 of $595 million and capital expenditures of $15 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was 15.5% which adds back stock-based compensation expenses of $4 million. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $5.59, with adjustments for stock-based compensation expenses of $43 million, net of the related tax effects of $10 million.

As of December 31, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents was $726 million and total bank debt was $376 million.

“We continued to demonstrate our market leadership in fiscal Q2 2024, reporting record revenue results of $3.66B, year-over-year growth of 103%,” said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. “While we continue to win new partners, our current end customers continue to demand more Supermicro’s optimized AI computer platforms and rack-scale Total IT Solutions. As our innovative solutions continue to gain market share, we are raising our fiscal year 2024 revenue outlook to $14.3 billion to $14.7 billion.”

Business Outlook and Management Commentary

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ending March 31, 2024, the Company expects net sales of $3.7 billion to $4.1 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share of $4.79 to $5.64 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $5.20 to $6.01. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 13.8% and 15.8%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 60.1 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 61.0 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for third quarter of fiscal year 2024 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $28 million in expected stock-based compensation, net of related tax effects of $14 million that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2024 ending June 30, 2024, the Company is raising its guidance for revenues from a range of $10 billion to $11 billion to a range of $14.3 billion to $14.7 billion.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may relate to, among other things, the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and updated full year fiscal 2024 guidance, the ability to continue to demonstrate market leadership, the ability to continue to win new partners, and our ability to continue to gain market share. Such forward looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, which could cause rapid declines in our stock price, (ii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may be less predictable, (iii) if we fail to meet publicly announced financial guidance or other expectations about our business, our stock could decline in value, (iv) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (v) adverse economic conditions may harm our business. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward looking statements are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses and litigation recovery adjusted for the related tax effects. Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the Company’s performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company’s financial and operational performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin and from GAAP diluted net income per common share to non-GAAP diluted net income per common share is included in the tables below.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 725,660 $ 440,459 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 1,502,971 1,148,259 Inventories 2,466,997 1,445,564 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 146,727 145,144 Total current assets 4,842,355 3,179,426 Property, plant and equipment, net 297,102 290,240 Deferred income taxes, net 218,274 162,654 Other assets 47,269 42,409 Total assets $ 5,405,000 $ 3,674,729 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,261,533 $ 776,831 Accrued liabilities 214,462 163,865 Income taxes payable 46,453 129,166 Short-term debt 276,307 170,123 Deferred revenue 193,334 134,667 Total current liabilities 1,992,089 1,374,652 Deferred revenue, non-current 190,342 169,781 Long-term debt 99,322 120,179 Other long-term liabilities 46,173 37,947 Total liabilities 2,327,926 1,702,559 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,190,276 538,352 Accumulated other comprehensive income 657 639 Retained earnings 1,885,977 1,433,014 Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders’ equity 3,076,910 1,972,005 Noncontrolling interest 164 165 Total stockholders’ equity 3,077,074 1,972,170 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,405,000 $ 3,674,729

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 3,664,924 $ 1,803,195 $ 5,784,596 $ 3,655,325 Cost of sales 3,100,602 1,465,773 4,866,583 2,970,368 Gross profit 564,322 337,422 918,013 684,957 Operating expenses: Research and development 108,824 70,700 219,851 144,943 Sales and marketing 46,854 28,445 84,084 57,808 General and administrative 37,180 23,095 70,104 46,901 Total operating expenses 192,858 122,240 374,039 249,652 Income from operations 371,464 215,182 543,974 435,305 Other (expense) income, net (7,886 ) (6,335 ) (1,273 ) 1,719 Interest expense (8,131 ) (1,756 ) (9,994 ) (5,694 ) Income before income tax provision 355,447 207,091 532,707 431,330 Income tax provision (61,503 ) (29,573 ) (81,718 ) (68,507 ) Share of income (loss) from equity investee, net of taxes 2,024 (1,351 ) 1,974 (2,240 ) Net income $ 295,968 $ 176,167 $ 452,963 $ 360,583 Net income per common share: Basic $ 5.47 $ 3.31 $ 8.45 $ 6.84 Diluted $ 5.10 $ 3.14 $ 7.86 $ 6.51 Weighted-average shares used in calculation of net income per common share: Basic 54,135 53,160 53,614 52,726 Diluted 58,078 56,144 57,632 55,427

Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of sales $ 3,555 $ 1,486 $ 9,459 $ 2,370 Research and development 25,439 9,334 61,149 15,452 Sales and marketing 4,340 1,448 10,005 2,257 General and administrative 9,727 4,713 19,827 7,916 Stock-based compensation expense $ 43,061 $ 16,981 $ 100,440 $ 27,995

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (324,620 ) $ 474,674 Net cash used in investing activities (22,535 ) (20,631 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 632,194 (415,821 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 170 (1,693 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 285,209 36,529 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 440,960 268,559 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 726,169 $ 305,088

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 564,322 $ 337,422 $ 918,013 $ 684,957 Stock-based compensation 3,555 1,486 9,459 2,370 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 567,877 $ 338,908 $ 927,472 $ 687,327 GAAP GROSS MARGIN 15.4 % 18.7 % 15.9 % 18.7 % Stock-based compensation 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 15.5 % 18.8 % 16.0 % 18.8 % GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE $ 192,858 $ 122,240 $ 374,039 $ 249,652 Stock-based compensation (39,506 ) (15,495 ) (90,981 ) (25,625 ) Litigation recovery — 2,230 — 2,230 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE $ 153,352 $ 108,975 $ 283,058 $ 226,257 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 371,464 $ 215,182 $ 543,974 $ 435,305 Stock-based compensation 43,061 16,981 100,440 27,995 Litigation recovery — (2,230 ) — (2,230 ) NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 414,525 $ 229,933 $ 644,414 $ 461,070 GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 10.1 % 11.9 % 9.4 % 11.9 % Stock-based compensation 1.2 % 1.0 % 1.7 % 0.8 % Litigation recovery — % (0.1 )% — % (0.1 )% NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 11.3 % 12.8 % 11.1 % 12.6 % GAAP TAX EXPENSE $ 61,503 $ 29,573 $ 81,718 $ 68,507 Adjustments to tax provision 9,569 4,300 25,618 7,530 NON-GAAP TAX EXPENSE $ 71,072 $ 33,873 $ 107,336 $ 76,037 GAAP NET INCOME $ 295,968 $ 176,167 $ 452,963 $ 360,583 Stock-based compensation 43,061 16,981 100,440 27,995 Litigation recovery — (2,230 ) — (2,230 ) Adjustments to tax provision (9,569 ) (4,300 ) (25,618 ) (7,530 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 329,460 $ 186,618 $ 527,785 $ 378,818 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 5.47 $ 3.31 $ 8.45 $ 6.84 Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.62 0.20 1.39 0.34 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 6.09 $ 3.51 $ 9.84 $ 7.18 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 5.10 $ 3.14 $ 7.86 $ 6.51 Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.49 0.12 1.18 0.18 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 5.59 $ 3.26 $ 9.04 $ 6.69 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE BASIC – GAAP 54,135 53,160 53,614 52,726 BASIC – NON-GAAP 54,135 53,160 53,614 52,726 DILUTED – GAAP 58,078 56,144 57,632 55,427 DILUTED – NON-GAAP 58,962 57,318 58,404 56,641

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $3.43, with adjustments for stock-based compensation expenses of $41 million, net of the related tax effects of $16 million.

