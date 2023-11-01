Supermicro Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $2.12 billion versus $2.18 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 and $1.85 billion in the same quarter of last year.

Gross margin of 16.7% versus 17.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 18.8% in the same quarter of last year.

Net income of $157 million versus $194 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 and $184 million in the same quarter of last year.

Diluted net income per common share of $2.75 versus $3.43 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 and $3.35 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $3.43 versus $3.51 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 and $3.42 in the same quarter of last year.

Cash flow provided by operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 of $271 million and capital expenditures of $3 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was 17.0% which adds back stock-based compensation expenses of $6 million. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $3.43, with adjustments for stock-based compensation expenses of $41 million, net of the related tax effects of $16 million.

As of September 30, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents was $543 million and total bank debt was $146 million.

“I am pleased to announce that we are off to a good start to fiscal 2024, achieving first quarter revenue of $2.12B,” said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. “Our teams executed with passion and precision despite the ongoing GPU supply constraints. We are working diligently to meet these challenges and given my confidence in my team and the strong demand we are seeing for AI infrastructure and compelling new and upcoming compute and storage products we are now raising our fiscal year 2024 outlook to $10B – $11B in revenue.”

Business Outlook and Management Commentary

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ending December 31, 2023, the Company expects net sales of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.75 to $4.24 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $4.40 to $4.88. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 15.7% and 17.1%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 57.6 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 58.3 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for second quarter of fiscal year 2024 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $40 million in expected stock-based compensation, net of related tax effects of $13 million that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2024 ending June 30, 2024, the Company maintains its guidance for net sales from a range of $10 billion to $11 billion.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may relate to, among other things, the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and updated full year fiscal 2024 guidance and the Company’s ability to meet supply constraint challenges. Such forward looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, which could cause rapid declines in our stock price, (ii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may be less predictable, (iii) if we fail to meet publicly announced financial guidance or other expectations about our business, our stock could decline in value, (iv) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (v) adverse economic conditions may harm our business. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward looking statements are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses adjusted for the related tax effects. Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the Company’s performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company’s financial and operational performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin and from GAAP diluted net income per common share to non-GAAP diluted net income per common share is included in the tables below.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 543,156 $ 440,459 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 845,729 1,148,259 Inventories 2,052,805 1,445,564 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 129,144 145,144 Total current assets 3,570,834 3,179,426 Property, plant and equipment, net 291,669 290,240 Deferred income taxes, net 185,675 162,654 Other assets 47,786 42,409 Total assets $ 4,095,964 $ 3,674,729 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,084,058 $ 776,831 Accrued liabilities 152,500 163,865 Income taxes payable 161,395 129,166 Short-term debt 40,843 170,123 Deferred revenue 166,025 134,667 Total current liabilities 1,604,821 1,374,652 Deferred revenue, non-current 174,478 169,781 Long-term debt 105,389 120,179 Other long-term liabilities 45,737 37,947 Total liabilities 1,930,425 1,702,559 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 574,718 538,352 Accumulated other comprehensive income 651 639 Retained earnings 1,590,009 1,433,014 Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,165,378 1,972,005 Noncontrolling interest 161 165 Total stockholders’ equity 2,165,539 1,972,170 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,095,964 $ 3,674,729

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 2,119,672 $ 1,852,130 Cost of sales 1,765,981 1,504,595 Gross profit 353,691 347,535 Operating expenses: Research and development 111,027 74,243 Sales and marketing 37,230 29,363 General and administrative 32,924 23,806 Total operating expenses 181,181 127,412 Income from operations 172,510 220,123 Other income, net 6,613 8,054 Interest expense (1,863 ) (3,938 ) Income before income tax provision 177,260 224,239 Income tax provision (20,215 ) (38,934 ) Share of loss from equity investee, net of taxes (50 ) (889 ) Net income $ 156,995 $ 184,416 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.96 $ 3.51 Diluted $ 2.75 $ 3.35 Weighted-average shares used in calculation of net income per common share: Basic 53,093 52,598 Diluted 57,185 55,017

Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Cost of sales $ 5,904 $ 884 Research and development 35,710 6,118 Sales and marketing 5,665 809 General and administrative 10,100 3,203 Stock-based compensation expense $ 57,379 $ 11,014

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 270,465 $ 313,587 Net cash used in investing activities (7,631 ) (10,746 ) Net cash used in financing activities (159,941 ) (331,183 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (203 ) (1,472 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 102,690 (29,813 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 440,960 268,559 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 543,650 $ 238,746

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 353,691 $ 371,696 $ 347,535 Stock-based compensation 5,904 989 884 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 359,595 $ 372,685 $ 348,419 GAAP GROSS MARGIN 16.7 % 17.0 % 18.8 % Stock-based compensation 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.0 % NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 17.0 % 17.1 % 18.8 % GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE $ 181,181 $ 144,941 $ 127,412 Stock-based compensation (51,475 ) (11,797 ) (10,130 ) NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE $ 129,706 $ 133,144 $ 117,282 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 172,510 $ 226,755 $ 220,123 Stock-based compensation 57,379 12,786 11,014 NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 229,889 $ 239,541 $ 231,137 GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 8.1 % 10.4 % 11.9 % Stock-based compensation 2.7 % 0.6 % 0.6 % NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 10.8 % 11.0 % 12.5 % GAAP TAX EXPENSE $ 20,215 $ 31,302 $ 38,934 Adjustments to tax provision 16,049 5,304 3,230 NON-GAAP TAX EXPENSE $ 36,264 $ 36,606 $ 42,164 GAAP NET INCOME $ 156,995 $ 193,569 $ 184,416 Stock-based compensation 57,379 12,786 11,014 Adjustments to tax provision (16,049 ) (5,304 ) (3,230 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 198,325 $ 201,051 $ 192,200 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 2.96 $ 3.67 $ 3.51 Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.78 0.15 0.14 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 3.74 $ 3.82 $ 3.65 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 2.75 $ 3.43 $ 3.35 Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.68 0.08 0.07 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 3.43 $ 3.51 $ 3.42 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE BASIC – GAAP 53,093 52,679 52,598 BASIC – NON-GAAP 53,093 52,679 52,598 DILUTED – GAAP 57,185 56,505 55,017 DILUTED – NON-GAAP 57,846 57,222 56,271

