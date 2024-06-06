Superior School of Real Estate Introduces New Immersive Audio Course Options to Elevate Learning Experiences for Real Estate Students

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#realestateeducation—Superior School of Real Estate, the leading real estate educator for both online and classroom learning in North Carolina, today announced the introduction of read-along audio options for real estate students.





Superior’s new immersive learning experience brings the content to life by reading the course aloud while dynamically highlighting each word on the page to let students follow along.

“Having different learning options can make all the difference. We are excited to launch this immersive learning experience to give students the opportunity to learn faster and stay more engaged with the significant volume of information they are learning, whether they are trying to become real estate agents or maintain their license,” said Frank Fields, DREI, GSI, Instructor, MAEd, Instructor at Superior School of Real Estate.

Superior School of Real Estate is known for real estate pre-licensing and continuing education in the state of North Carolina. The new immersive course features are available to all real estate students.

This spring, Superior announced its second annual North Carolina CE Tour Road Show with Bill Gallagher. Gallagher is currently touring the state as an instructor for full day sessions of general update and ethics real estate CE courses.

“This new course experience is one more way we are committed to the success of real estate professionals,” continued Fields. “Whether you’re at home, in the classroom or on the go, we provide students with flexible ways to learn.”

ABOUT SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF REAL ESTATE

Superior School of Real Estate is a leading provider of Qualifying and Continuing Education across North Carolina, helping more than 20,000 licensees and Realtors® annually to advance their career. DREI instructors and trainers further the mission of Superior School founder Bill Gallagher, a leading expert in real estate and a speaker, instructor and mentor. Superior School of Real Estate is part of Colibri Group, which helps millions of professionals manage and advance their careers through online learning solutions for licensing and continuing education. For more information, visit superiorschoolnc.com.

