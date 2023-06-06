Supercharge Your Cloud Security with PingSafe’s Cutting-Edge Solutions Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PingSafe, the only CNAPP platform powered by attacker’s intelligence, announced its launch on Google Cloud Marketplace today. Google Cloud users can now quickly find and deploy PingSafe’s CNAPP platform on the Google Cloud Marketplace, streamlining the onboarding process and allowing users to proactively secure their Google Cloud real estate.

“PingSafe was built with the vision of securing the cloud and making the internet a safer place,” said Anand Prakash, the CEO of PingSafe. “PingSafe’s inclusion on Google Cloud Marketplace helps advance our vision by opening up a new avenue for serving our customers more efficiently while allowing the users to drive innovation via the Google Cloud offerings fearlessly.”

With PingSafe’s CNAPP platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers will realize key benefits, including:

Onboarding without additional pre-approval steps, such as licensing and pre-configuration.

Consolidated spending, billing, and payments.

Committed coverage for the latest Google Cloud offerings.

“While the cloud is becoming a necessity for most businesses, the Google Cloud and PingSafe partnership will allow cloud adoption at scale without worrying about their security,” adds Dhiraj Khare, VP – Sales at PingSafe.

“Demand for cloud security continues to grow, making it essential for organizations to have powerful solutions to protect their cloud infrastructure and sensitive data,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “With PingSafe available on Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can access and deploy PingSafe’s CNAPP Platform directly, helping to secure their platforms.”

About PingSafe:

PingSafe is the only CNAPP platform powered by attacker’s intelligence. PingSafe’s offensive security engine helps businesses address the most critical and exploitable vulnerabilities at blazing-fast speed and scale. PingSafe helps secure cloud environments across various hyper scalers like AWS, GCP, Azure and various deployments like Kubernetes, VMs, and serverless. PingSafe is securing customers’ cloud infrastructure across the globe and is a leader in the CNAPP category on G2. PingSafe is backed by Sequoia Surge, and was founded in 2021 and is based out of San Francisco and Bangalore.

