Super Micro Computer, Inc. is in Compliance with the Nasdaq Filing Requirements

The Company receives Nasdaq notification letters

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq:SMCI) (“SMCI” or the “Company”), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, today announced that on February 25, 2025 it received a notification letter from Nasdaq indicating that it now complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) which requires timely filing of reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the matter is now closed.

Prior to its filing on February 25, 2025, the Company had received a notification letter from Nasdaq on February 21, 2025, stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq listing rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the Company’s delay in filing its Q2 FY2025 Form 10-Q and its continued delay in filing its FY2024 Form 10-K and Q1 FY2025 Form 10-Q. As previously announced, on February 25, 2025, the Company has filed each of such periodic reports such that it is now current with respect to its Securities Exchange Act reporting obligations.

