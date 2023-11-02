SUNY’s Jamestown Community College Selects YuJa Video Platform to Provide Media Capabilities Across Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system, Jamestown Community College has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve the institution with an all-in-one media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution across two campuses.





In addition to having a multimedia content management platform that encompasses video creation, storage, distribution, and content administration, the Video Platform will integrate directly with the school’s learning management system, D2L Brightspace. The college also will benefit from robust lecture capture capabilities, live streaming, auto-captioning, in-video quizzing, and other tools that will help create a dynamic and interactive learning environment.

“YuJa’s suite of ed-tech tools provides a one-stop-shop for driving digital learning programs at institutions of all sizes,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We work throughout the SUNY system, and we’re proud they continue to trust YuJa for powerful, robust ed-tech solutions.”

ABOUT JAMESTOWN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Founded in 1950 as a predominantly transfer, liberal arts-oriented institution, Jamestown Community College was the first locally sponsored SUNY public community college and is now one of 30 community colleges within the 64-member SUNY system. Jamestown Community College offers liberal arts transfer degree programs, career programs, developmental education, and business and industry training at two campuses and two extension sites, and the institution offers courses in high schools throughout the region.

ABOUT THE STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, with 64 college and university campuses within 30 miles of every home, school, and business in the state.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278