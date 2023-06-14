Sunstone Venture Dynamics Panel Draws Large LA Tech Week Crowd

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#latechweek–More than 125 founders, funders and friends gathered Friday at Sunstone Management’s sold out Venture Dynamics Panel & Mixer, part of LA Tech Week.





The venue was Lanea, a cocktail bar and restaurant in Santa Monica. Networking featured signature drinks – the Sunstone Sunrise and Founders Fiesta — and the panel moderated by Edmond Wong offered some great insights, particularly in terms of the value of public-private partnerships in entrepreneurial ventures.

Wong is the co-founder and CEO of TrustCard. TrustCard co-hosted the event. He was joined by Andrea White-Kjoss, managing director at the Long Beach Accelerator; James Jones, co-founder and CEO of Bump; and Sophia Zheng, founder and CEO of Bludot.

Public-private partnerships, a key to the success of many startups, was discussed at length by the panel. That topic expanded into the partnerships generated by Sunstone with governments, higher education institutions and more.

“Partnerships are key to the entrepreneurial experience,” Sunstone CEO John Keisler said. “We believe at Sunstone that we can go farther when we go together, and events like this help make that happen.”

LA Tech Week ‘23 included events all over Los Angeles in early June. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) was the lead organizer.

“The dynamics of public-private partnerships can be a pretty arcane subject and Sunstone’s event hit just the right tenor, making it fun and providing insights in a relaxed atmosphere,” Andrea White-Kjoss said. “The Long Beach Accelerator and Sunstone community was out in force with excellent questions, leading to a great discussion of the intersection of public, private, accelerators, and venture capital, as well as the public sector as a customer.”

For more about early-stage startups, public-private partnerships, and pictures of the Venture Dynamics Panel & Mixer, go to www.sunstoneinvestment.com.

About Sunstone Management

Sunstone Management is a diversified private capital sponsor firm located in Southern California that invests in diverse early-stage technology entrepreneurs who seek to build great companies. We believe in the aspirational power of the American economy to attract and inspire investors and entrepreneurs from throughout the world. We deliver new and exciting opportunities for economic growth through the creation of innovative public-private partnerships, and our unique experience across government, education, and private sectors. Identified by Financial Times as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies three years in a row.

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Crunchbase | Pitchbook

Contacts

Jennifer Huang



Sunstone Management



(562) 732-0617



Jennifer.huang@sunstoneinvestment.com