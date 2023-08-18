Sunstone Management Ranks 18th In The Country As Most Active Venture Capital Firm

Second Quarter Report From PitchBook

IRVINE, Calif. Sunstone Management, Inc. ranked as the 18th most active venture capital firm in the country in PitchBook's Q2 2023 Global League Tables, released Wednesday, Aug. 16.





Sunstone, based in Irvine, Calif., is listed with 19 completed deals in the second quarter in the United States. The firm’s emphasis on early-stage investment is reflected in its rank as #7 most active at early stage, with 14 deals.

“This is wonderful news, and validation of our efforts in the venture capital world,” said John Keisler, managing partner and CEO of Sunstone Management, Inc. “We’ve been the most active firm in terms of completed deals for the last 12 months in Orange County – also according to PitchBook – and we have every intention of maintaining that standing.”

PitchBook’s report of rankings is broken down by geographic regions, investment types and business sectors. On the West Coast, which includes Silicon Valley in Northern California, Sunstone ranks 16th most active. In the Mid-Atlantic on the East Coast, Sunstone ranks 20th, and in the software sector globally, Sunstone comes in at #24.

“We have been able to expand our reach over the last year, partnering with founders and accelerators nationally,” Keisler said. “As access to traditional bank capital for startups has tightened over the last year, we have done our best to continue moving forward.”

Sunstone Management, founded in 2015, is a diversified private capital firm that invests in early-stage technology entrepreneurs through partnerships with government, education, and non-profit organizations. Formal partnerships are in place with the nonprofit Long Beach Accelerator in Long Beach, Calif., and the for-profit Lair East Labs’ accelerator in New York City, NY.

PitchBook is the leading resource for comprehensive data, research and insights spanning the global capital markets. The Global League Tables report can be found at pitchbook.com.

For more information about Sunstone Management, Inc., go to sunstoneinvestment.com.

About Sunstone Management

Sunstone Management is a diversified private capital management firm with headquarters in Southern California that provides a range of early-stage venture capital, real estate, and fixed income funds to qualified and accredited investors. The firm delivers new and exciting options for economic growth through innovative public-private partnerships, making use of its unique experience across government, education, and private sectors. Identified by Financial Times as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies three years in a row. Ranked 18th in the United States on the list of most active venture capital firms by PitchBook.

