Sunoh.ai Medical AI Scribe Integrates with Epic®’s Open Interoperability Platform

Revolutionary AI-powered clinical documentation to assist providers using Epic® EHR to optimize clinical workflows.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunoh.ai, an EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology, today announced its integration with Epic®’s open interoperability platform, fhir.epic.com. Providers using Epic®’s EHR system can search and request Sunoh.ai app on fhir.epic.com. Building upon the successful integration with eClinicalWorks EHR, Sunoh.ai has successfully integrated with another leading EHR.





Sunoh.ai seamlessly transcribes natural conversations between healthcare providers and patients in the office or on telehealth appointments directly into clinical documentation. Sunoh.ai surpasses existing AI transcription tools’ capabilities with its efficient capturing of SOAP notes, labs, imaging, procedures, medication orders, and follow-up visit details. The comprehensive summarized content is reviewed, modified if necessary, and approved by the provider.

“This integration symbolizes our commitment to delivering advanced and innovative AI solutions to the healthcare industry,” said Saurabh Singh, VP of Sunoh.ai. “Our goal is to help physicians nationwide to streamline clinical documentation, regardless of the EHR system they utilize, and to ultimately improve patient care.”

Committed to reducing physician burnout, Sunoh.ai has already demonstrated success with eClinicalWorks users. With the new integration, users of Epic® can also expect to receive similar benefits.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

