Sunnova’s Solar & Storage Selected for Beazer Homes National Showcase Community Project: VISION House®

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading adaptive energy services company, unveiled a solar and battery storage-integrated, Zero Energy Ready Home (ZERH) at VISION House® Las Vegas. Green Builder Media’s VISION House series of demonstration projects are designed to advance a wide range of sustainability solutions, including solar and energy storage technologies, to empower homeowners with greater energy independence, resilience, and cost savings while bolstering grid resilience.

VISION House Las Vegas, a groundbreaking project in collaboration with Green Builder® Media and Beazer Homes, illustrates how integrating solar, storage, and smart panels during a home’s design and construction can lower utility costs, increase energy independence, and create a more sustainable living environment for families. Visitors will get a “behind the walls” look of the inner workings of the home’s innovative energy system, showcasing home construction in a new way.

Sunnova serves as the exclusive solar and battery provider for the VISION House Las Vegas, in collaboration with Beazer Homes, the first national homebuilder to commit to building each of their homes to the Department of Energy’s ZERH standard. A DOE ZERH is a high-performance home that is so energy efficient that a renewable energy system could offset all or most of the home's annual energy use.

" The Zero-Energy-Ready Home is the future of home building," said Michael Grasso, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Sunnova. " By adding Sunnova solar + battery storage along with the SPAN Panel, ZERH homes like VISION House Las Vegas will produce, store, and manage their own power – elevating home performance to the next level. Sunnova is committed to helping builders move the industry forward by incorporating clean power, storage, and energy management systems into the construction of home.”

VISION House Las Vegas offers a glimpse into a sustainable future. The show home will display cutting-edge solar and storage solutions that benefit not only the homeowners, but also the wider community: energy load management determines optimal charging and usage times, and in some cases, when to provide surplus power to the grid to reduce strain.

“ This project aligns directly with Sunnova’s vision of energy independence for all,” said Grasso. “ By integrating advanced solar and battery technologies, we’re creating homes that not only deliver clean, renewable energy but also enhance grid resilience.”

Sunnova Solar and Storage: Benefits for Builders and Homeowners

As utility rates increase and regulatory and environmental demands grow, energy-efficient homes are becoming increasingly essential. Sunnova’s comprehensive solar and storage solutions align seamlessly with Beazer Homes’ ZERH commitment. These solutions help builders reduce the overall cost of homeownership while delivering durable homes.

VISION House Las Vegas: The Future of Energy-Ready Homes

VISION House Las Vegas serves as a model for how communities can evolve to embrace renewable energy for a cleaner, more resilient future utilizing Sunnova’s advanced solar technology, integrated with SPAN’s smart panel, for intelligent and responsive energy management.

“ SPAN is proud to contribute to the VISION House project, which underscores our commitment to driving the adoption of all-electric homes powered by renewable energy,” said Arch Rao, SPAN Founder and CEO. “ Achieving a fully electric lifestyle requires rethinking home infrastructure and its implication on the electric grid. With its ability to monitor and manage every load in the home, the SPAN Panel allows homeowners to maximize their renewable energy systems, save money, and seamlessly transition to an all-electric future."

Each of the Beazer constructed homes in the community proudly showcases the DOE’s ZERH certification, a prestigious mark of energy efficiency, durability, and indoor air quality. This signals to prospective homebuyers that their investment supports sustainable, future-ready living.

" Homebuyers prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability, but they don't want to sacrifice comfort and lifestyle when purchasing a home," said Allan Merrill, CEO of Beazer Homes. " The VISION House Las Vegas project demonstrates that zero-energy homes are scalable and meet the needs of today’s consumers for healthier, quieter homes with lower utility costs—no sacrifice required."

Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media, added, “ Green Builder Media has been producing VISION House projects for two decades. The VISION House Las Vegas marks a turning point for the housing industry. Through this project, Beazer is showing that high-performance, net-zero homes can be built at scale and at an attainable price point. Sunnova is demonstrating how integrated solar and battery storage systems provide clean, reliable, and affordable power for the next generation of homes and communities.”

