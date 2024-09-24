Sunbit Partners with Stripe to Bring Buy Now, Pay Later to More In-Person Services

Sunbit technology enables brick-and-mortar merchants processing on Stripe to grow their revenue by offering customers more flexible ways to pay









LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Stripe–Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses, today announced a strategic partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. This embedded finance collaboration brings Sunbit’s innovative technology solutions to a broader spectrum of in-person service businesses, including healthcare, home services, automotive parts, service & repairs, medspa, eyewear, pet care, and more.

“In today’s financial environment, consumers are often hesitant to accept recommended services while merchants experience more than 50% declines from their customers. Services such as car repair, home repairs, or even paying for an unexpected healthcare bill are postponed by customers due to cost,” said Oded Vakrat, VP of Platform Partnerships, Sunbit. “This partnership brings Sunbit pay-over-time access to merchants processing payments on Stripe, helping them serve more customers.”

Sunbit has built a reputation as a customer-centric financial technology company, known for its zero-fee policy that helps consumers access fair, fast, and transparent pay-over-time options for essential everyday services.

Sunbit’s technology makes appealing payment options available to virtually every consumer, with 9 out of 10 customers approved and millions served to date.

With proven expertise in providing pay-over-time options tailored to in-person experiences, Sunbit can already be found in more than half of auto service centers across the United States and is the fastest-growing financing solution in the dental sector. Brands that have embedded Sunbit into their brick-and-mortar platforms include Weave, Tekion, CareStack, Shepherd, Workiz, Xtime, Kennect, UpdatePromise, Zenoti, and more.

By embedding Sunbit fintech into Stripe’s platform, Sunbit can provide more people with flexible payment options for the services they need through the significant merchant network.

Merchants processing payments on Stripe can make Sunbit technology available to its customers with an easy toggle on their Stripe Dashboard. Businesses such as those offering in-home services, automotive parts, service and repairs, medspa, eyewear, and pet care can now offer their customers a new, flexible way to pay over time while closing sales that may otherwise not have been possible.

About Sunbit

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. Our financial technology products have helped millions of people ease the stress of paying for life’s expenses by giving them more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit’s technology powers no-fee credit cards for top retailers. The company’s BNPL solution is found in more than 50% of all auto service centers and is the fastest-growing and second-largest dental patient financing solution. Sunbit is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree both nationally and regionally and a 2-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company. The financial technology company has also secured top placements for growth including LABJ Fastest Growing Private Companies, Forbes Fintech 50, and Financial Times Fastest Growing in Americas. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement.

Contacts

meaghan.shields@sunbit.com

617.529.6357