Sumo Logic Named a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Sumo Logic recognized in the Challengers’ Quadrant

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sumo Logic, the leading SaaS Log Analytics Platform, today announced its position in the Challengers’ Quadrant of the Gartner 2024 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).





Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM streamlines threat detection, response and remediation by automating manual tasks and uniquely providing contextualized threat data and insights so security analysts can efficiently remediate critical threats. To further tune threat detection and minimize false positives, Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM Insight Trainer applies AI to suggest detection severity adjustments and tuning recommendations automatically. Cloud SIEM also offers a comprehensive view of adversary tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) with its MITRE ATT&CK Coverage Explorer, enabling security analysts to compare their exposure to global intelligence and elevate threat detection. Through Cloud SIEM’s modern security analytics, security teams can focus their attention on true positives and use actionable insights to inform remediation efforts.

“We are excited to be recognized for our Cloud SIEM solution as ‘a Challenger’ in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM.”

“With a true cloud-native offering, we are leading the next generation of the Cloud SIEM market, delivering enterprise-grade security, global scalability, and massive productivity gains to our customers,” said Tej Redkar, Chief Product Officer. “As we enter the fifth generation of SIEM solutions, where AI takes center stage, Sumo Logic will continue to drive cloud security innovations to revolutionize SOCs and offer predictive insights, automated responses, and seamless integration with DevSecOps.”

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM is integrated with SOAR, UEBA and log analytics with observability capabilities in one unified SaaS platform to break down team silos, deliver faster insights and encourage collaboration between Sec and Dev teams. As a cloud-native platform, Sumo Logic delivers faster iteration, automated updates and robust services for Cloud SIEM and all customers. Sumo Logic has long maintained FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization for Cloud SIEM, pioneering cloud-native SIEM solutions for both on-prem and cloud environments within the public sector.

The full report, “2024 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management,” is available for download.

Gartner, “Security Information and Event Management Magic Quadrant,” Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, Rustam Malik, Eric Ahlm, 8 May 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Resources

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. unifies and analyzes enterprise data, translating it into actionable insights through one AI-powered cloud-native log analytics platform. This single source of truth enables Dev, Sec and Ops teams to simplify complexity, collaborate efficiently and accelerate data-driven decisions that drive business value. Customers around the world rely on the Sumo Logic SaaS Log Analytics Platform for trusted insights to ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Contacts

Melissa Beck, Sumo Logic



mbeck@sumologic.com