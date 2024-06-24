Summit Technology Group Names Bill Webner as CEO of Public Sector Business

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Technology Group (STG), a provider of proprietary, cloud-based platforms for complex government, regulatory, and financial workflows supporting U.S. federal government agencies, commercial financial institutions, and enterprise customers, is pleased to name Bill Webner as Chief Executive Officer of STG Public Sector. STG is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital.





Webner brings to the position decades of experience building and growing public sector management and technology consulting businesses, most recently as Board Chair, CEO, and President of Capgemini Government Solutions. Prior to joining Capgemini, Webner was an executive at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he helped lead the firm’s business in the Federal finance, health and transportation sectors. He is a 2024 recipient of the prestigious Wash100 award, which recognizes the most promising leaders in government and industry, and was recently named a finalist for the WashingtonExec Chief Executive Officer Award. Webner also serves on the Board of Directors of the Professional Services Council.

“STG’s commercial banking, cloud-based solutions are driving a new era of FinTech and modernization for Federal lending and grants agencies,” said Bill Webner. “I am excited to join STG and work with our Federal clients to transform and modernize their loans and grants platforms. Our partnership with Enlightenment Capital ensures that we can continue to bring this innovation at scale across the public sector.”

“Bill is a fantastic addition to the team. With his leadership and our deep bench of technical experts across application development and cloud solutions, we are expanding our software platforms to address the government’s most complex regulatory needs, including identity verification, fraud and risk management, next generation loan servicing, and process automation,” said Ben Wallace, CEO and Chairman of Summit Technology Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the team as STG grows into a leading financial and regulatory software company,” said Thomas Young, Principal at Enlightenment Capital. “Bill is uniquely qualified to help the Company drive continued growth in the public sector as we expand to adjacent markets and continue to provide innovative and secure software that helps customers navigate their complex workflows.”

About Summit Technology Group



Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA, Summit Technology Group (STG) provides proprietary software platforms for complex government, regulatory, and financial workflows supporting U.S. government agencies, commercial financial institutions, and enterprise customers. STG powers several of the largest commercial and government lending platforms in operation today. For more information, visit https://thesummitgrp.com/ and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/summit-technology-consulting-group/.

About Enlightenment Capital



Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, makes control and strategic, non-control investments in middle market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital.

