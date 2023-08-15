Summit Energy Solar Company Ranked Number 1,142 On the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies In the US

MANSFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Energy, one of the Northeast region’s premier solar installers is pleased to announce, for the second year in a row, it has been honored to be in the top 25% of this year’s Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing privately held companies. Summit Energy has posted more than 500% growth over the last 4-years in the highly competitive solar industry.





Founded in 2016 by solar veterans Eric Israelsen and Dallin Maw, Summit Energy consistently delivers customer centric full service solar system design and engineering, permitting, installation, and ongoing service. Through this period of growth, they have been able to attain an average of 4.9-5 star reviews on multiple online platforms including Google and Better Business Bureau.

“We like to think of Summit Energy as a people company that happens to sell solar. It’s no surprise then that our strong growth can be attributed to the amazing customer experience we deliver at every step of the customer’s journey,” said Eric Israelsen, Cofounder, Chief Empower Officer of Summit Energy. “It’s a good feeling to be part of a company that is driven by the value and the amazing customer WOW factor we strive for, and not necessarily just by the product we sell.”

Since 2016, Summit has expanded its service area steadily and now offers solutions for homeowners and businesses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Utah and New York’s Westchester County. Through strategic partnerships with the best in the industry of multiple financial, equipment, and warranty providers, Summit Energy is able to customize solar solutions to meet the needs of any customer.

“Our Mission to Empower People and Elevate Tomorrow is more than a catch phrase. It means we are here to help each other and the world we live in,” said Dallin Maw, Cofounder and Chief Elevate Officer. “We’re very cognizant about what we can do to help customers get control of their power and utility bills which provides them with predictability and security, while taking steps to help preserve the planet and reverse global warming. It’s something that we are deeply committed to and driven by.”

Contributing to Summit Energy’s growth this year was the addition of its own roofing division Peak Roofing to help serve the many homeowners looking to install solar but require a new roof first. Peak roofing is a premier roofing company that boasts a 50 year warranty backed by CertainTeed, one of the best names in roofing products. The company proudly refers to its end product as “the first and last roof you’ll ever need”. Peak roofing also does non-solar related roofing and repairs.

https://summitsolar.com

About Summit Energy: Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Summit offers energy-efficient, cost-effective, industry-leading design, engineering and equipment to power homes and businesses with clean, renewable solar energy. The company was founded on the amazing potential solar had to benefit both people and the planet. Yet, the public knowledge of this renewable form of energy was minimal and clouded with misconceptions. Summit Energy set out on a mission to first, educate homeowners on the financial, environmental, and societal benefits of going solar and second, to create the best customer experience in the industry. To date, the company has helped over 2,500 people save money on their utility bills, reduce their environmental impact, and make the world a better place.

About Inc.: Inc. is an American business media property founded in 1979 and based in New York City. It publishes six print issues annually, as well as daily online.

