Summer Interns at Black Talon Security Gain Invaluable Experience

KATONAH, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This summer, Black Talon Security welcomed a talented group of ambitious young minds as part of its Summer Internship Program. These dedicated interns have been hard at work, contributing their fresh perspectives, creativity, and enthusiasm to various departments across the organization. The internship program has not only provided students with valuable hands-on experience but also offered them a remarkable opportunity to explore their passions, making it an astounding success.





“ We are thrilled to host this year’s exceptional group of summer interns,” said Sue Griffin, Chief Operating Officer. “ The energy and dedication they bring to the table have been truly inspiring. Their innovative ideas and hard work have added tremendous value to our projects. We believe in nurturing young talent to shape a brighter future.”

Throughout the program, the interns were assigned meaningful projects under the mentorship of experienced professionals. They collaborated closely with their respective teams, gaining insights into the daily operations of a dynamic business environment.

The summer interns come from diverse academic backgrounds, each bringing their unique skills and knowledge to the organization. Their contributions span across technology, threat hunting, AI, and more, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of our company’s multifaceted operations.

“ I am grateful for the chance to intern at Black Talon Security,” expressed Karl Thimm, an intern from The University of Delaware. “ The experience has been eye-opening, and I’ve had the privilege to work with a supportive team that encouraged my growth. I feel more confident in pursuing a career in this field after this enriching experience.”

As the summer internship program nears its conclusion, the team extended appreciation to each intern for their invaluable efforts, commitment, and hard work. Black Talon fosters a culture of innovation and inclusion and believes in equipping the next generation of leaders with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving business and cybersecurity landscape.

