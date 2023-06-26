Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Selects Burgiss’ Full Suite of Private Capital Data and Analytics to Support Its Asset Management Business

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PrivateEquity–Burgiss, a leading provider of private capital data and analytics, announced today that Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management (SMDAM)—one of the largest asset management companies in Japan—has chosen Burgiss as its long-term partner to help manage its growing business in alternative investments.





Japanese investors are steadily turning their focus toward private capital for better portfolio diversification and alpha. SMDAM has seen a recent surge in demand for both from its clients as well as a corresponding increase in the number of funds that need to be handled. The company also has funds of funds reporting that requires underlying portfolio company-level details.

In response, SMDAM began searching for a central system that efficiently automates its processes and offers additional fund analyses for its Investment and Risk teams. Burgiss was chosen for its standards-based, data-first approach that provides powerful analytics to meet these requirements. With Burgiss’ Portfolio Management, Transparency Data, Universe Data, and Investment Book of Record cashflow data services, SMDAM is now equipped with the tools to better serve its clients and reduce operational overhead.

Eiji Utsunomiya, General Manager, Alternative Investment Department, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management:

“We eventually selected Burgiss as we felt that they provided the most flexibility in what we were trying to achieve. As our investors get more sophisticated in their requirements, SMDAM needs a global partner that has the right experience that we can rely on for the long run.”

Wyn James, Head of Client Coverage APAC, Burgiss:

“We are thrilled to have been chosen by SMDAM for their portfolio management, transparency data, and benchmarking needs for their private asset portfolio. Japan is a crucial market for our regional growth, and we recently opened our Japanese office alongside our partners at MSCI. This is in response to significantly growing market interest in Japan. SMDAM will be an important client for Burgiss as we continue this expansion from our base in Tokyo.

The SMDAM team chose Burgiss for our experience and track record as well as our flexibility around their requirements. They also understand the significant value that our partnership with MSCI brings—the ability to feed Burgiss private asset data into MSCI risk models, and in the future, the flexibility to add on ESG and Carbon Footprinting to their private equity and debt funds. We look forward to providing SMDAM with an arsenal of tools to better meet their clients’ needs and are very excited about our partnership.”

About Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management

Formed from the merger of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, Limited, and Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. in April 2019, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited is one of Japan’s top-tier asset managers. Leveraging its industry-leading research platform and global network, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company provides high-quality asset management services that meet specific needs of its diverse client base composed of Japanese and non-Japanese institutional (pension funds, financial institutions, etc.) and individual investors. The company’s vision is to become the best asset management firm for better Quality of Life of our clients and all the other stakeholders.

About Burgiss

Burgiss is a global, market-leading provider of data and analytics solutions for investors. With over 30 years of expertise in alternative investments, we offer unrivaled data, analytics, and transparency that enable asset owners, asset managers, and financial intermediaries to evaluate and manage complex portfolios. Burgiss’ solutions serve 1,000+ clients in more than 30 countries, delivering data that represents over $15 trillion in assets.

With offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific, we leverage our network and expertise so that we can service our clients by focusing on their varying needs across regions.

Contacts

Wyn James, Head of Client Coverage, APAC



wjames@burgiss.com