Sui Partners With Leading Web3 Audit Firms OtterSec and Zellic to Secure Ecosystem

The firms will work with Sui to conduct security assessments of projects building on the network, providing independent builders with powerful tools to strengthen their products.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sui, the Layer 1 blockchain created by the technology team that emerged from Meta’s Diem Blockchain project, today announced a long-term partnership with two leading Web3 auditing firms in which Sui will support Sui builders and ecosystem projects. The auditors, Zellic and OtterSec, will conduct security assessments of ecosystem projects building on Sui to help ensure the safety, security, stability, and strength of these individual projects and the Sui Network as a whole.





Following on the Sui Network’s recent performance achievements, including setting a new Web3 record for most transactions executed in a single day, and vaulting into the top 20 blockchains in TVL, the auditors expressed their excitement about working with this fast-rising network.

“As experienced security auditors working with many in the Web3 industry, we were impressed by the tremendous performance and growth displayed by Sui in the period of time since the launch of its mainnet,” said Christian Cuffari, OtterSec’s Head of Accounts. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to help ensure Sui’s security and reliability as it enters its upcoming growth phase.”

“We are excited to be part of Sui’s growth as it continues to gain adoption at a rapid pace,” said Kaushik Swaminathan, Zellic’s Head of Growth. “We are pleased to bring our deep experience in Move security to support a rapidly ascendant blockchain that does not compromise on the security of its ecosystem projects.”

Zellic and OtterSec are leaders in multiple ecosystems, and each has a proven track record of providing high-quality audit services, and brings a level of experience that is uncommon in the Web3 industry. Their expertise in Move offers Sui builders a level of comfort that will serve the network well.

“We are extremely pleased to have auditing partners of the caliber of Zellic and OtterSec working to ensure the security of the apps that will form the basis of the Sui ecosystem,” said Greg Siourounis, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation. “This is one more example of Sui Foundation investing to transform the ecosystem in a safe and responsible manner, while at the same time supporting some of our best partners.”

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io

About OtterSec

OtterSec is a blockchain cybersecurity firm focused on identifying and remediating critical vulnerabilities. Teams like Cetus, Aftermath, LayerZero and over 100 others have trusted OtterSec with protecting more than $5B in TVL. The OtterSec team is composed of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in blockchain technology and cybersecurity. They employ a variety of techniques to advise teams in Sui, Aptos, and other ecosystems on tailored security solutions.

About Zellic

Zellic is a blockchain security firm solving the most critical software assurance problems. The Zellic team has identified and eliminated critical vulnerabilities that endangered billions of dollars at Sui and Aptos Core, Solana SPL, and LayerZero. The team is made up of leading experts in cryptography, web security, and reverse engineering and advises clients in the EVM, Move, Cosmos, and Solana ecosystems, as well as wallets, secure enclaves, major cross-chain bridges, and L1s.

Contacts

media@sui.io