Sui Adds Login with Google and Twitch, Removes Major Barrier to Web3 Adoption

Sui’s “zkLogin” enables Sui dApp developers to offer social authentication, easing onboarding of non-crypto-native users to Web 3 applications

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sui, a groundbreaking Layer 1 blockchain which, since its mainnet launch in May, has been achieving network milestones at a remarkable pace, today announced through Sui Foundation, the launch of zkLogin, a web 3 authentication solution that allows end users to login to decentralized applications (dApps) using the same social accounts they are accustomed to leveraging in the traditional web.





zkLogin makes it possible for users to join the Sui ecosystem without having to install a wallet or manage seed phrases. Instead, through Sui’s new network primitive, developers can offer users the ability to authenticate with their favorite dApps using their existing accounts with Google, Facebook, Twitch, and other third-party providers. Future plans include similar integrations with Microsoft, Apple, WeChat and Amazon. Most importantly, these users will still benefit from the distinct privacy and ownership which are offered by blockchain-based applications, but unavailable in conventional web applications.

“By enabling users to access dApps with the social logins they have grown comfortable using, zkLogin removes a major hurdle for bringing the benefits of blockchain-based applications to billions of mainstream users,” said Greg Siourounis, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation. “I am looking forward to seeing what the talented builders and developers in the Sui community will create using this new network capability.”

In basic terms, zero knowledge proof technology enables one party to prove the truth of an assertion without revealing anything beyond the simple fact that the assertion is in fact true. By combining zk-SNARKs and JSON Web Tokens, Sui’s zkLogin leverages zero-knowledge-proof technology by allowing users to prove their identity or the ownership of a wallet without revealing the actual credentials required to access the account.

“Too many individuals – whose everyday lives would benefit from blockchain technologies – are irretrievably lost at our doorstep, frustrated at installing web3 wallets and managing seed phrases,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and CPO of Mysten Labs. “zkLogin on Sui applies a login pattern that is well known, simple and effective to this new arena. This technology, now on Sui, is the biggest opportunity so far to remove these barriers and onboard a billion new users to the next generation of connected experiences.”

zkLogin is immediately available to all Sui developers to incorporate for the users of their applications. To learn more, visit https://sui.io/zklogin.

