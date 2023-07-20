SugarCRM Wins the Sales and Marketing Technology Award for the Third Year Running

Sugar’s AI-Driven CRM Platform is Honored for Excellence and Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, has been named “Product of the Year” by Business Intelligence Group in the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The awards honor excellence in helping to solve the everyday challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with their prospects and customers.





This is Sugar’s third straight Sammy award; the company previously won “Organization of the Year” honors in 2022, and also was recognized as the “Product of the Year” in 2021.

“We are incredibly honored to win a Sammy Award for the third year running,” said Clare Dorrian, Chief Marketing Officer, SugarCRM. “We’re proud that Business Intelligence Group has recognized the Sugar platform for doing the work to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing and service professionals worldwide.”

Sugar investments in AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics are helping customers become more forward-looking by spotting actionable insights earlier. The AI-driven cloud platform enables businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant and personalized experiences throughout the customer journey.

In use by organizations in sectors ranging from manufacturers to universities, to banks and global technology companies, Sugar’s pre-configured, intelligent CRM platform puts the power of AI in the hands of every business, no matter the size, business maturity, or technical sophistication – pioneering AI for all.

“We are proud to reward and recognize SugarCRM for its innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that SugarCRM’s efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

The most highly decorated CRM platform worldwide, Sugar’s Sammy Award win is the latest in a string of accolades and award excellence for Sugar, including CX Today’s Best CRM Platform for two consecutive years, back-to-back Sales & Customer Service Stevie award wins, and 2023 CRM Excellence Awards by CUSTOMER magazine and TMC for the third year running.

Sugar was also named a leader in the Nucleus Research CRM Technology Value Matrix 2023 for the third consecutive year, and awarded exemplary in this year’s Ventana Research Customer Experience Management Value Index, among many other industry analyst evaluations and recognitions.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

