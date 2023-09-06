SugarCRM Recognized as a 2023 CRM Industry Leader for Sales Force Automation and CRM for Midsize and Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM today announced that it has been recognized in the 2023 CRM Industry Leader Awards honoring the best CRM solutions and innovators as a leading provider for CRM for Midsize and Small Businesses, and for Sales Force Automation.





The awards recognize the leading providers pointing the way forward and driving innovation with the best products and capabilities in customer service, marketing, and sales. CRM Industry Leader Awards are significant because they are determined by a panel of expert industry analysts and consultants.

The leaders were announced by industry analysts Paul Greenberg and Brent Leary on the CRM Playaz live stream, alongside CRM magazine representatives. The magazine’s September 2023 issue provides an overview of the top five solution winners in each category.

In regards to Sugar’s recognition in the Best Sales Force Automation (SFA) Software and Solutions category, judges note: The company “performs very well at the bargaining table for midmarket businesses and small ones as well,” says Marshall Lager, an independent CRM analyst, noting that it is easy, extensible, and “often the wisest choice.” According to Paul Greenberg, president of the 56 Group, SugarCRM’s real power “is in the flexibility and ease of use of its platform and the CRM applications built on that platform.” SugarCRM, he adds, “is almost always a solid choice for a midmarket company.”

In reference to Sugar’s recognition in the Best CRM for Midsize and Small Businesses category, judges note: Today, Sugar Sell “is one of the most feature-solid,” Greenberg says. “It has one standout that is really almost unique in the midmarket: It’s got both sentiment and predictive analytics built into the solution.” While Lager agrees that Sugar’s got it all: “Sugar Sell covers all the chief promises of sales automation and does it both well and affordably.”

“All of us at SugarCRM are grateful to be recognized as an industry-leading provider of both sales force automation and CRM for midsize and small businesses,” said Clare Dorrian, Chief Marketing Officer at SugarCRM. “Midmarket companies are focused on growth. Our mission is to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing and service professionals so they can focus on building loyal and profitable relationships with prospects and customers.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

