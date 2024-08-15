Home Business Wire SugarCRM Named ‘Best Overall CRM Company’ in MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program for...
Business Wire

SugarCRM Named ‘Best Overall CRM Company’ in MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program for the Fourth Year Running

di Business Wire

Sugar’s AI-Driven Platform is Honored for Helping Businesses Cultivate Profitable Customer Relationships by Delivering Highly Relevant and Personalized Customer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, has been named the “Best Overall CRM Company” winner in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global advertising, sales, and marketing technology industry around the world today.


“Being recognized as the ‘Best Overall CRM Company’ for the fourth year in a row is a tremendous honor for Sugar,” said Clare Dorrian, Chief Marketing Officer, SugarCRM. “At a time when CRM is more crucial than ever for fostering customers for life and fueling business growth, Sugar is proud to be recognized for our technology innovation that enhances sales productivity, maximizes marketing impact, and streamlines customer service.”

Sugar Sell, sales-i, Market, and Serve are integral components of Sugar’s comprehensive CRM solution – a platform powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and user-friendly interfaces. Together, these solutions break down the silos that often exist within a business, ensuring a cohesive and efficient approach to customer relationship management and customer success.

Sugar’s investments in AI, machine learning, and generative AI reflect the company’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of business intelligence to revolutionize sales, marketing, and customer service.

In use by organizations in sectors ranging from manufacturers to universities, to banks and global technology companies, Sugar’s pre-configured, intelligent CRM platform puts the power of AI in the hands of every business, no matter the size, business maturity, or technical sophistication – pioneering AI for all.

Revenue intelligence capabilities have been added to the platform to enhance customer sales profitability and drive intelligent account management via Sugar’s recent acquisition of sales-i. End-users are also benefiting from Sugar’s dedication to supporting deeper enterprise resource planning (ERP) and CRM data integration through a single platform that gives teams the ability to do “whitespace analysis” and discover hidden up-sell, cross-sell, link-sell and switch-sell products and services more effectively.

Click here to learn more about Sugar’s AI-driven solutions for CRM.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM offers software solutions that help marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)

erin@lutzpr.com
949.293.1055

Sarita Kincaid

Vice President, Corporate Communications, SugarCRM

sarita.kincaid@sugarcrm.com
408.913.2090

Articoli correlati

restor3d Expands into Robotics and Navigation with Strategic Leadership Hires

Business Wire Business Wire -
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3DPrinting--restor3d, the medical technology leader in 3D printed, personalized orthopedic implants, announced its strategic expansion into the...
Continua a leggere

Emplifi Awarded “Best Customer Experience Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough

Business Wire Business Wire -
The MarTech Breakthrough Awards is a prestigious international awards program that recognizes standout marketing, advertising, and sales technologyNEW YORK--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

CXM Software Providers Meeting Growing Need to Manage Customer Activity Across the Enterprise

Business Wire Business Wire -
New ISG research says enterprises will replace many CX point solutions with multifunction software suites by 2028STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php