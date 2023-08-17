Home Business Wire SugarCRM Named ‘Best Overall CRM Company’ in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program...
Business Wire

SugarCRM Named ‘Best Overall CRM Company’ in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program for the Third Year Running

di Business Wire

Sugar’s AI-Driven CRM Platform is Honored for Making the Hard Things Easier for Sales, Marketing and Customer Service Pros in the Prestigious International Annual Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, has been named the “Best Overall CRM Company” winner in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global advertising, sales, and marketing technology industry around the world today.


“Sugar is honored to be selected as the marquee ‘Best Overall CRM Company’ award winner for the third consecutive year,” says Clare Dorrian, Chief Marketing Officer, SugarCRM. “CRM for sales and marketing automation is fundamental to driving seamless customer experiences. Sugar is proud to be at the forefront of AI transformation in the CRM industry to make the hard things easier for today’s sales, marketing, and customer service professionals.”

Sugar investments in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and predictive analytics are helping customers become more forward-looking by spotting actionable insights earlier. The AI-driven cloud-based CRM platform enables businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant and personalized experiences throughout the customer journey.

In use by organizations in sectors ranging from manufacturers to universities, to banks and global technology companies, Sugar’s pre-configured, intelligent CRM software puts the power of AI in the hands of every business, no matter the size, business maturity, or technical sophistication – pioneering AI for all.

Sugar’s MarTech Breakthrough Award win is the latest in a string of accolades and award excellence for Sugar, including being named Product of the Year in the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program for the third year running, CX Today’s Best CRM Platform for two consecutive years, back-to-back Sales & Customer Service Stevie award wins, and 2023 CRM Excellence Awards by CUSTOMER magazine and TMC for three straight years.

Sugar was also named a leader in the Nucleus Research CRM Technology Value Matrix 2023 for the third consecutive year, and awarded exemplary in this year’s Ventana Research Customer Experience Management Value Index, among many other industry analyst evaluations and recognitions.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Contacts

Media:
Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)

erin@lutzpr.com
949.293.1055

Sarita Kincaid

SugarCRM

sarita.kincaid@sugarcrm.com
408.913.2090

