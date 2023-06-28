SugarCRM Named a Winner of Nucleus 2023 ROI Awards, Recognizing Year’s Top Technology Deployments

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SugarCRM’s HiBob Human Capital Management Implementation Results in a 226 Percent Return on Investment

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has been named a winner of the Nucleus ROI Awards for its deployment of the HiBob Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, producing an exceptional return on investment of 226 percent.


SugarCRM achieved major cost savings of over 15 percent on HCM-related software and support expenses with HiBob’s HCM solution ‘Bob,’ boosting financial performance and enabling strategic resource allocation, while maintaining the highest standards of security and data privacy. HiBob’s modern and collaborative features have helped improve communication, increase transparency, and strengthened connections among employees in the new remote work environment to support employee engagement and satisfaction.

Since 2002, the annual ROI Awards have recognized the top ten organizations whose technology deployments have achieved exceptional quantifiable business results. Independent ROI assessment calculations of the actual business benefits and ROI achieved by each project were conducted by analysts at Nucleus Research. The top 10 winners were selected from hundreds of IT project nominations submitted by corporations, non-profits, governmental and educational organizations.

SugarCRM’s workforce is focused on cultivating “customers for life.” Its employees are united and driven by a shared passion for providing a different kind of CRM platform that makes the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service teams. The company has been recognized with a Great Place to Work Certification for two years running.

“Sugar is committed to nurturing an exceptional experience for each individual within our organization and fostering an environment where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered,” said Shana Sweeney, SugarCRM’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “The adoption of HiBob has transformed our HR and finance departments. By automating time-consuming administrative processes, we can now focus on strategic initiatives to fuel growth for both our employees and the company. We are grateful to the HiBob team, which has been a trusted partner in this transformative journey.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

