SugarCRM Awarded Prestigious 2024 Sales and Marketing Technology “Sammy” Award for the Fourth Year Running

Sugar’s AI-Driven CRM Platform is Honored for Excellence and Innovation in Redefining How Businesses Connect with Customers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, has been named “Product of the Year” by Business Intelligence Group in the 2024 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The awards honor excellence in helping to solve the everyday challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.





This is Sugar’s fourth straight Sammy award win; the company previously was named “Product of the Year” in 2023 and 2021 and “Organization of the Year” in 2022.

“It’s an honor to receive the prestigious industry recognition of a Sammy Award win for the fourth year running,” said Paul Farrell, Chief Product Officer for SugarCRM. “We’re proud that Business Intelligence Group has recognized the Sugar platform for its innovative features, which make the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service professionals worldwide to understand, engage, grow, and retain customers using modern AI-powered CRM.”

Sugar is at the forefront of harnessing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and generative AI to help organizations deliver superior customer experiences and achieve breakthrough productivity and sales engagement.

Sugar Sell, Sugar Market, Sugar sales-i, and Sugar Serve are integral components of Sugar’s comprehensive CRM solution. Together, these offerings break down the silos that can exist within a business, ensuring a cohesive and efficient approach to customer relationship management and customer success — connecting all users with the same easily accessible data loaded with insights to help sellers, marketers, and service professionals anticipate and fulfill customer needs.

In use by organizations in sectors ranging from manufacturers to universities, to banks and global technology companies, Sugar’s industry focused, intelligent CRM platform puts the power of AI in the hands of every business, no matter the size, business maturity, or technical sophistication — pioneering AI for all.

This award win is the latest in a string of accolades and award excellence for Sugar, including CX Today’s Best Loyalty Management Platform, followed by earning a Grand Stevie Award for Best New Product of the Year in the 2024 Stevie American Business Awards, a Gold Stevie for Best Relationship Management Solution, and three consecutive Gold honors in the CRM Suite, Midmarket, New Version category in the 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Sugar was also named a leader in the Nucleus Research Sales Force Automation Technology Value 2024 and recognized as a leading vendor in the Constellation ShortList™ for Sales Force Automation in Q1 2024.

Click here to learn more about Sugar’s AI-driven solutions for CRM.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM offers software solutions that help marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Contacts

Media:

Erin Lutz



Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)



erin@lutzpr.com

949.293.1055

Sarita Kincaid



SugarCRM



sarita.kincaid@sugarcrm.com

408.913.2090