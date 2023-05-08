<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Submittable Sweeps Awards Season with Multiple Accolades for Grant Management Software
Business Wire

Submittable Sweeps Awards Season with Multiple Accolades for Grant Management Software

di Business Wire

MISSOULA, Mont. & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Submittable, the software company helping thousands of organizations worldwide launch, manage, and measure social impact programs, has begun 2023 with wins across a wide swath of user and industry awards for its leading social impact and employee engagement software.

Submittable’s exciting start to the year included selection as an Overall SaaS Award winner in the Vertical Industry category for Enterprise at the 2023 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards. The winners were selected based on Net Promoter Scores, UI/UX, recent product improvements, third-party analyst research, and other criteria.

The company was also named to the Capterra Shortlist for Grant Management Software, recognizing Submittable’s high ratings and customer satisfaction in the category. The Software Advice Front Runners 2023, part of Gartner, Inc., also recognized Submittable as a top Grant Management Software provider, based on user reviews and data. In addition, Submittable was named a Category Leader for Grant Management Software by GetApp, further cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

“We are honored to receive these awards and recognition from industry experts and customers,” said Thor Culverhouse, CEO and co-founder of Submittable. “Our team is committed to providing the best possible experience for our users and frankly there is nothing better than learning how that work is helping organizations to drive community impact.”

Submittable’s SaaS platform is not just a powerful tool for streamlining corporate workflows, it’s also helping companies to do social good. Hundreds of socially responsible businesses, nonprofits and government agencies use Submittable to manage their grant-making, employee engagement, and community investment activities. By using Submittable, these organizations are able to efficiently manage their programs, collaborate with stakeholders, and track their impact. Furthermore, Submittable’s software is designed to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion by ensuring that all applicants are treated fairly and that the selection process is transparent and bias-free.

With Submittable, companies can not only achieve their business goals but also make a positive impact on society and contribute to building a better world. To learn more, visit: https://www.submittable.com/.

About Submittable

Submittable is a growing social impact platform used by thousands of companies, governments, and philanthropic organizations to manage their social impact programs and maximize their impact.

Submittable has helped big and small organizations worldwide run 134,000 programs and collect nearly 22 million applications to date, and is backed by Accel-KKR, Next Coast Ventures, True Ventures, Next Frontier Capital, StepStone Group, and a few other amazing investors. To learn more about how Submittable is simplifying and accelerating mission-driven work, visit submittable.com.

Contacts

PR Contact for Submittable

Matt Stubbs

mstubbs@voxuspr.com

Articoli correlati

CRN Honors Lori Cornmesser of Deepwatch

Business Wire Business Wire -
Named to 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100 ListTAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepwatch, the leader in advanced managed detection and...
Continua a leggere

Komodo Health Platform Powers 17 Cutting-Edge Health Economics and Outcomes Research Presentations at ISPOR 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
World’s Leading Life Sciences, Academic, and Government Research Teams Leverage Komodo’s Healthcare Map™ to Gain Deeper, More Nuanced Understanding...
Continua a leggere

PermitFlow Closes $5.5 Million Seed Round to Automate Construction Permitting

Business Wire Business Wire -
PermitFlow’s software platform streamlines permitting for general contractors and developers.SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PermitFlow, a construction permit application and management...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CRN Honors Lori Cornmesser of Deepwatch

Business Wire