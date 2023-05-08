Submittable Sweeps Awards Season with Multiple Accolades for Grant Management Software

MISSOULA, Mont. & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Submittable, the software company helping thousands of organizations worldwide launch, manage, and measure social impact programs, has begun 2023 with wins across a wide swath of user and industry awards for its leading social impact and employee engagement software.

Submittable’s exciting start to the year included selection as an Overall SaaS Award winner in the Vertical Industry category for Enterprise at the 2023 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards. The winners were selected based on Net Promoter Scores, UI/UX, recent product improvements, third-party analyst research, and other criteria.

The company was also named to the Capterra Shortlist for Grant Management Software, recognizing Submittable’s high ratings and customer satisfaction in the category. The Software Advice Front Runners 2023, part of Gartner, Inc., also recognized Submittable as a top Grant Management Software provider, based on user reviews and data. In addition, Submittable was named a Category Leader for Grant Management Software by GetApp, further cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

“We are honored to receive these awards and recognition from industry experts and customers,” said Thor Culverhouse, CEO and co-founder of Submittable. “Our team is committed to providing the best possible experience for our users and frankly there is nothing better than learning how that work is helping organizations to drive community impact.”

Submittable’s SaaS platform is not just a powerful tool for streamlining corporate workflows, it’s also helping companies to do social good. Hundreds of socially responsible businesses, nonprofits and government agencies use Submittable to manage their grant-making, employee engagement, and community investment activities. By using Submittable, these organizations are able to efficiently manage their programs, collaborate with stakeholders, and track their impact. Furthermore, Submittable’s software is designed to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion by ensuring that all applicants are treated fairly and that the selection process is transparent and bias-free.

With Submittable, companies can not only achieve their business goals but also make a positive impact on society and contribute to building a better world. To learn more, visit: https://www.submittable.com/.

