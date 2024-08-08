Submittable Acquires WizeHive, Cementing its Leadership in Social Impact Tech

The acquisition will boost innovation in grants management software and corporate social responsibility solutions, making it simpler for changemakers to drive impact

MISSOULA, Mont. & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Submittable, a leading social impact platform, today announced its acquisition of WizeHive. Paired with WizeHive’s recent acquisitions of both Bright Funds and WeHero, this move brings together four social impact brands to establish market-leading grants management software, accelerate corporate social responsibility (CSR) solutions, and ultimately empower customers to be greater catalysts for social good.





“ By joining forces with WizeHive, we expand our reach and strengthen our ability to serve all our customers more effectively,” said Thor Culverhouse, Submittable’s CEO. “ Together, we’ll do even more to support these organizations in their work with enhanced and new innovations, so they can concentrate on what truly matters—driving meaningful impact in their communities.”

Separately, Submittable and WizeHive have worked with grantmakers and organizations of all sizes—from state governments and corporate foundations to community nonprofits—to drive grants, community investment, relief funds and other philanthropic programs. Together, they’re creating an unparalleled grants management software with even greater flexibility and power to support this work.

With the addition of Bright Funds’ and WeHero’s employee giving and volunteering solutions, Submittable’s CSR suite is now even more powerful and positioned to change the way employee engagement programs are run.

“ Most CSR programs engage less than a fifth of their workforce, despite nearly 71% of employees believing it’s important to work at a company that gives back through philanthropy and volunteering,” Culverhouse said. “ Legacy software is part of the problem. We’re working on innovations that will help CSR professionals close the participation gap and help employees feel more connected and engaged.”

The combined grants management and CSR offerings will uniquely position Submittable to address the needs of a diverse range of customers, including multinational corporations, government entities, and foundations. All types of program administrators will benefit from cutting-edge solutions, streamlined workflows, and enhanced versatility to give them back the time they need to make meaningful change.

“ Our aim is to seamlessly integrate the best aspects of both companies while ensuring continuity and stability for all our customers,” Carl Guarino, CEO of WizeHive said. “ We’re thrilled to join Submittable, combining our strengths to provide comprehensive solutions to support the vital work our customers do for communities around the world.”

To learn more about how Submittable is empowering changemakers across the globe: Visit submittable.com.

About Submittable

Submittable is the leading social impact platform empowering mission-driven people to do their best, most impactful work. Through its grant management and CSR software solutions, Submittable helps power purpose for incredible organizations looking to manage their social good programs and maximize their impact in their communities. The company’s solutions have helped big and small organizations worldwide run 165,000 programs and collect more than 25 million applications to date. To learn more about how Submittable is simplifying and accelerating mission-driven work, visit submittable.com.

About WizeHive

WizeHive provides cloud-based solutions that empower mission-driven organizations to optimize and accelerate their impact. Its grant management platform enables corporations, government and nonprofit organizations to optimize giving done in the forms of grants, scholarships, fellowships and other awards. WizeHive’s Bright Funds platform enables quick and easy employee volunteering and giving programs, while its WeHero team creates immersive volunteer experiences that inspire participation.

