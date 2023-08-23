Styra Announces New Capabilities for Enterprise OPA Users, Making its Enterprise-Grade Decision Engine Source Available

Enterprise OPA continues to reduce infrastructure costs and increase authorization performance while giving customers more agility to meet their unique needs

SAN FRANCISCO–Styra, Inc., the creators and maintainers of Open Policy Agent (OPA) and leader of cloud-native authorization, announced today new capabilities for its enterprise-grade decision engine – Enterprise OPA. Previously named Styra Load, Enterprise OPA will now be source available for Styra customers, furthering the company's mission to provide developers, security engineers, and IT leaders with authorization solutions and collaborative communities that can scale with their needs.





Enterprise OPA gives organizations a drop-in replacement for Open Policy Agent with greatly improved performance, native integrations for a suite of data sources, and additional features such as policy decision analysis. Previously, Enterprise OPA was only available in two formats: binary or container. While these formats supported the majority of use cases, they limited Enterprise OPA from being built directly into applications for performance optimization, which requires access to the source code.

Today, Styra is making Enterprise OPA source available with a commercial license. Now, Enterprise OPA supports all usage patterns with the flexibility to modify or change the code to fit organizational needs. This unlocks the Enterprise OPA community to contribute code upstream and use features developed by others.

“At its core, Styra is an open source company. As the creators and maintainers of OPA, our foundation is rooted in creating communities for developers to come together and collaborate,” said Styra CTO Tim Hinrichs. “Enterprise OPA is the next iteration of that mission. Now, our customers can reap the same benefits of OPA’s open source community, contributing their updates and features, but with enterprise-grade authorization.”

Enterprise OPA has seen continual improvement since release. Recent enhancements include expanded decision log export capabilities to support security breach analysis, and a gRPC API with optimized performance to support high-throughput environments.

“Using Enterprise OPA as source code would unlock the ability for Miro to embed Enterprise OPA into our application and reap the 1000x performance benefits we saw in our preliminary testing,” said Dima Korolev, Authorization Architect at Miro.

Enterprise OPA is available today via three delivery formats: binary, container, and source code so organizations can choose which is best for them. With the source available, organizations that were previously limited to only using open source OPA can now take advantage of the increased performance and extended set of unique integrations and capabilities that come with Enterprise OPA.

To learn more about Enterprise OPA and its capabilities, visit www.styra.com/enterprise-opa.

About Styra

Styra enables enterprises to define, enforce, and monitor policy as code across their cloud native environments. With a combination of open source (Open Policy Agent) and commercial products (Enterprise OPA and Styra Declarative Authorization Service), Styra provides policy authorization enabling security, operations, and compliance to protect applications, as well as the infrastructure they run on. Styra helps developers, DevOps, and security teams mitigate risks, reduce human error, and accelerate application development. Learn more at https://www.styra.com/.

