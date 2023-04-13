Studio Designer Acquires Toronto-based DesignDocs, Project Management and Accounting Software for Interior Designers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Studio Designer, the leading software trusted by interior designers to run their businesses, announces that it has acquired DesignDocs, a provider of project financial management and accounting software for interior designers.

The combined company’s scale across support, professional services, and product development teams will enable Studio Designer to provide even more value and service to interior designer customers.

“We are excited that the entire DesignDocs team will be joining us at Studio Designer. The system they’ve built shows a deep level of expertise in our space and we’re looking forward to working together. We believe that by bringing together the best of both DesignDocs and Studio Designer, we can create an even better software platform to serve the interior design industry,” said Keith Granet, Founder and CEO of Studio Designer.

Studio Designer’s fully integrated platform features an all-in-one project management with time billing, product sourcing, and accounting tools created specifically for interior designers. More than 13,000 designers, bookkeepers, and accountants use Studio Designer to streamline design businesses’ purchasing processes and improve efficiency for their clients. The company processes more than $4B in invoices annually.

DesignDocs, was founded in 2013, by a Designer, a Chartered Accountant, and a boutique software development firm. The starting vision for DesignDocs was to empower interior designers with business and financial management tools that fit the way they do business. The solution was to connect project and company-level data to make sure all critical financial information was always in sync, thereby eliminating the need for multiple financial management tools. DesignDocs provides significant operating efficiencies for interior designers, which allows them to focus on their clients and design.

“As we join forces with Studio Designer, we look forward to continuing this mission with a very like-minded and committed long-standing leader in the industry,” said Dean Einarson, Co-Founder and CEO of DesignDocs.

“This next phase for Studio Designer is filled with opportunity. Both Studio Designer and DesignDocs share an indelible commitment to powering the interior design industry with leading-edge software solutions. Together, we will be able to deliver more innovative solutions and efficiency-boosting products to our clients, enabling them to grow their businesses and spend more time on design,” said Keith Granet, Founder and CEO of Studio Designer.

