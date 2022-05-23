Students From Nevada Virtual Academy To Be Celebrated with the In-Person Graduation Ceremony They Earned

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #Classof22–After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA), an online public school serving 6-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony this weekend.

The graduation will take place at Alexis Park. And with a higher graduation rate than the state average, NVVA is proud to graduate approximately 250 students. Details for the graduation can be found below or on NVVA’s Facebook page.

“I know some families are still struggling and last two years have not been easy. But for one day, let the students have their shining moment, the recognition of all their hard work, and a celebration of their future,” said NVVA Head of School Dr. Yolanda Hamilton. “We’re so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

Students who attend NVVA can earn Dual Credits towards their college career. NVVA partners with schools such as UNLV, University of Nevada, Reno, College of Southern Nevada, Western Nevada College and more, where students can earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Nevada Virtual Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: Alexis Park

WHEN: May 25 at 10:00 AM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact head of school Dr. Yolanda Hamilton at yhamilton@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Nevada Virtual Academy



Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As part of the Nevada public school system, NVVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about NVVA, visit nvva­­. k12.com.

