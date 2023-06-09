<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Students at Washington Virtual Academies to Celebrate Graduation June 11 in Tacoma

Online public school graduates to receive their diplomas at in-person event at Tacoma Convention Center

TACOMA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #Celebration–The students of Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2006, will celebrate its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony on June 11 at 1:00 pm at the Tacoma Convention Center.

“Graduation is a magical time for our students,” said Susan Boyer, Washington Virtual Academies Executive Director. “Being able to celebrate this important milestone in students’ lives alongside their parents, teachers and administrators is something we hope they take with them as they move to the next phase of their lives.”

Collectively, Washington Virtual Academies class of 2023 includes just over 300 graduates, 8 Valedictorians, and 83 Honor Students with gpa of 3.5 or higher, and has students that have been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students have been awarded scholarships and many are also headed straight into the workforce or continue at positions that they have held throughout high school.

“WAVA offers students a dynamic learning environment that prepares them for career and educational pathways throughout their academic careers, preparing them to enter the world prepared for all that’s in front of them,” said Terry Ackerman, WAVA High School Principal. “We can’t wait to hear what our students do next and celebrate their future successes.”

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA), a program of Omak School District, is a full-time online public school for students in grades K–12. We’re dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to each child’s needs and is part of the parent company Stride K12. Stride K12 school options empower students to learn in the ways that are best for them—in their own place and at their own pace. The Stride company serves families and students of Stride K12-powered schools and continues to expand to offer learning solutions to students of all ages.

Contacts

Ken Schwartz

kschwartz@K12.com

