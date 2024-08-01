Student Food Innovators Win Prestigious Product Development and Research Competitions at IFT FIRST

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, is proud to announce the winners of the IFT Student Association (IFTSA) product development and research competitions. The winners were revealed at the IFTSA Closing Ceremony at the recently completed IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, the popular food science, technology, and innovation event that was held July 14-17, 2024, in Chicago.





“Some of my favorite IFT FIRST moments every year are the student competitions and research showcases that allow our next generation of food leaders to share their passion and brilliance with the global science of food community,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean. “While the IFTSA Closing Ceremony recognizes the winners of these competitions, it truly is a celebration of our growing student community and their commitment to driving impact through innovation.”

A summary of Achievement Award and Competition Winners is below:

American Egg Board Eggcelerator Lab Product Development Competition

New this year, the American Egg Board celebrated the winners of its Inaugural Eggcelerator Lab Product Development Competition, which challenged students to push the boundaries of snack-making to develop a novel snack product capable of making a good source of protein claim with the majority of protein sourced from egg ingredients. The first-place recipients were Sanket Prakash Vanare and Mackenzie Bui from the University of Georgia, Athens for Eggspresso, a dried powder that transforms into a high protein iced coffee beverage when added to ice water. The duo won $8,000 as part of the grand prize recognition.

IFTSA & Mars Product Development Competition

Through a 34-year sponsorship with Mars Wrigley, school teams develop a new food idea and carry the concept through marketing and production. The winner of the IFTSA and Mars Product Development Competition and recipient of the $3,000 first place prize was the team from Chapman University for SOL – Spice of Life, a vanilla chai-flavored, shelf-stable ultra-high temperature, dairy-based wellness beverage. It is a pioneering ultra-filtered milk-based wellness shot offering unparalleled versatility in consumption methods while accommodating lactose-intolerant individuals. The product also contains cognitive functional ingredients including L-theanine to provide alertness and mental clarity beyond the benefits of caffeine.

Developing Solutions for Developing Countries Product Development Competition

The IFTSA Developing Solutions for Developing Countries Product Development Competition promotes the application of food science and technology and the development of new products and processes that are targeted at improving the quality of life for people in developing countries. This year’s winner and taking home the $3,000 top prize was the team from the University of Costa Rica for HopEnergy, an instant powdered drink designed for migrants passing through Costa Rica made from panela, milk, grains, and seeds. It is high in protein and calcium, and is a source of iron, vitamin A, and fiber. The Developing Solutions for Developing Countries competition is sponsored by Feeding Tomorrow Fund of IFT, which encourages, promotes, and rewards the excellence of students pursuing careers in the science of food through various efforts including a variety of academic tuition scholarships.

Smart Snacks for Kids Product Development Competition

The IFTSA Smart Snacks for Kids Competition challenges students to develop a fun and nutritious food or beverage product for kids and/or teens that abide by the USDA “Guide to Smart Snacks in School” recommendations, which aims to offer kids foods and beverages with more whole grains, fruits and vegetables, leaner protein, and low-fat dairy while limiting foods with too much sugar, fat, and salt. The winner of the $3,000 top prize was the team from McGill University for Magic Mud Pot, a delightful, health-conscious, and engaging alternative to traditional chocolate pudding. Designed to captivate children and satisfy the requirements of parents and schools alike, these gluten-free and nut-free treats offer a decadent cup of chocolate black bean pudding crowned with a lid split into two compartments – one containing vegetable-shaped gummies and the other containing chocolate quinoa crumble. Last year, McGill University also won this product development competition for Hungry Monsters.

Graduate Research Video Competition

A long-time sponsor of the event, Campden BRI offered graduate students the opportunity of a lifetime. The winner of the Graduate Research Video Competition – which featured graduate students showcasing their original research in a fun, creative, three-minute video – is invited to visit Campden BRI in the United Kingdom. Ivannova Lituma from Louisiana State University won for her research on “Effect of UV-C Light Treatment Against Listeria Monocytogenes on Hydroponically Grown Lettuce and its Effect on Quality.” As winner, Lituma will join last year’s winner, Oregon State’s Jenna Fryer, on a 10-day industry visit in the United Kingdom where she will have the opportunity to experience each of the major divisions of Campden BRI (science, technology, brewing, and knowledge management) and gain insight into the UK/EU perspective.

Undergraduate Research Competition

Sponsored by Phi Tau Sigma, the Undergraduate Research Competition was designed to showcase outstanding research at the undergraduate level. Stefhanie Loaiza-Sanchez from the University of Costa Rica was recognized for her research on “Prevalence and inactivation of Salmonella in microwaveable frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) and not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) chicken products.”

College Bowl

Since 1985, the IFTSA College Bowl Competition has tested the knowledge of student teams from across the United States in the following areas: food science and technology, the history of foods and food processing, food law, and general IFT/food-related trivia. The College Bowl is designed to facilitate interaction among students from different universities and provides a forum for students to engage in friendly competition. Teams from universities and institutions competed in regional competitions within eight geographical areas. The winning regional teams then competed live in a final competition at IFT FIRST. Earning the prestigious title of College Bowl champion this year was the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which completed its undefeated run with a victory over California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in the finals.

Excellence in Leadership: Graduate and Undergraduate

The Excellence in Leadership Award recognizes two student members of IFT, one undergraduate and one graduate student, who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in their execution of student activities that furthers the mission of IFT. The graduate student winner was Cyprian Syeunda from Texas A&M University, and the undergraduate winner was Sebastián Andrés Garzón García from Universidad San Francisco de Quito (USFQ). USFQ is one of three new IFTSA Chapters this year.

Chapter of the Year

The Chapter of the Year Award honors one IFTSA Chapter that exemplifies IFTSA’s Vision and Mission and providing value to its members locally. This award also honors outstanding chapters in each of the following strategic promises: Prepare for the Future and Celebrate the Community. There are more than 60 IFTSA Chapters around the world. The winning Chapter this year was Iowa State University.

IFTSA is a student-governed community of IFT members. The mission-driven organization executes programming and competitions throughout the year, supports student members and chapters, and aims to develop the leaders in the future of the science of food.

“IFTSA helps students become more involved with the broad science of food community. Not only can students connect with other students who will one day become their peers, but they can also connect with current and past professionals who can offer valuable mentorship and guidance, as well,” added IFTSA President Luuvan Hoang. “Together, we can end world hunger and feed the world for future generations.”

