Stryten Energy to Feature Latest Innovations at AAPEX and the SEMA Show

Stryten will showcase its full portfolio of advanced lead and lithium-ion transportation batteries

LAS VEGAS









At AAPEX 2024, Stryten will feature its Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB) technology along with Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born® Batteries brand of lithium-ion batteries. The annual event takes place November 5-7 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

As vehicle power demands continue to evolve with increased computerization and electrical demands, choosing the right battery will become even more important. EFB technology delivers significantly improved battery performance and brings numerous sustainability benefits including greater fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions when used in stop-start and hybrid vehicles.

“Electronics function better with a Stryten Energy EFB in under-hood applications. It is engineered to outlast conventional flooded batteries, providing superior heat protection and improved charge acceptance,” said Bill Nonnamaker, Vice President of Sales, Transportation for Stryten Energy. “Stryten Energy has a broad portfolio of next generation energy storage technologies, including conventional flooded, EFB, AGM and its new line of Battle Born lithium-ion batteries, to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Battle Born Batteries are premium LiFePO4 lithium-ion batteries that help people power their passions from powersports and boats to golf carts and off-grid adventures. Stryten has exclusive licensing rights to market and distribute Battle Born Batteries in most business-to-business markets. The partnership with Dragonfly Energy provides Stryten customers with a one-stop shop for all battery technologies and answers the growing consumer demand for batteries that last multiple seasons.

Stryten Energy will be exhibiting at the SEMA Show for the first time at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 5-8. The focal point at SEMA will be Reluctance – Stryten’s JK Crew Concept Jeep. This hybrid diesel-electric vehicle is equipped with a diesel tank that will fast charge a set of Stryten Energy lithium batteries. The stored energy then powers an electric motor capable of 550hp. The system is highly efficient, requiring very little fuel and allowing the Jeep to achieve a high-mileage range per gallon.

“Reluctance differs from most hybrid applications,” said Mike Judd, President and CEO of Stryten Energy. “The Stryten Energy system can charge and discharge simultaneously, and the advanced lithium battery can charge up to 4 C, which will allow the battery pack to charge in approximately 14 minutes.”

In addition, visitors to the Stryten Energy booth can learn about our latest partnership with REVKIT, a new digital platform that brings together a dynamic community of automotive enthusiasts. REVKIT showcases unique vehicle modifications and provides easy access for consumers to purchase the best automotive aftermarket products to customize their vehicles. As the lead investor in this round of funding, Stryten will become the preferred provider of automotive batteries for the custom build kits featured on the REVKIT platform.

Stop by Booth #2818 at AAPEX to see Stryten Energy’s transportation technologies in action, view its EFB explainer video and meet with company experts.

Visit Booth #24551 at the SEMA Show to check out Stryten Energy’s Reluctance, and the battery that powers her.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.

