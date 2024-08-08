Stronghold Joins Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program

Elevating ACH Experience and ISO 20022 Messaging





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stronghold is proud to join Nacha’s esteemed Preferred Partner Program. This partnership strengthens Stronghold’s commitment to continuously optimizing ACH payment systems and promoting ISO 20022 messaging standards.

As a Nacha Preferred Partner, Stronghold is expanding opportunities to continue advancing the modern ACH Network and enhancing payment systems through innovative solutions tailored to meet evolving industry standards.

As part of this collaboration, Stronghold is committed to expanding its role as a thought leader within the payment industry, contributing its experience to further the adoption of the ACH network, and actively participating in Nacha conferences as speakers and sponsors. The Nacha Preferred Partnership Program is also an opportunity for Stronghold to actively promote its association with Nacha to foster deeper industry relationships and drive mutual growth and innovation.

“Stronghold’s dedication to advancing modern ACH networks and interoperability is directly aligned with Nacha’s mission. As Nacha Preferred Partners, we are excited to continuously improve the efficiency, security, and accessibility of the ACH Network.” – Tammy, Co-founder & CEO

For more information about Stronghold and its innovative payment solutions, please visit https://stronghold.co/

About Stronghold: Stronghold is an innovator of virtual payment network infrastructure with a focus on improving pay-by-bank embedded payments and modern ACH solutions. By integrating ACH capabilities into POS and ecommerce software, Stronghold aims to expand access to efficient payment options across various sectors that are fast, secure, and accessible for all.

