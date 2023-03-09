Strong Fourth Quarter Results in the Americas Drove 4.7% Year-Over-Year Growth in the Worldwide Security Appliance Market, According to IDC Tracker

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Firewall–According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, vendor revenue in the overall security appliance market grew 4.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) to $6.1 billion, representing a $274 million increase compared to the same quarter in 2021. In the same period, security appliance shipments grew by 21.7% year over year to more than 1.9 million units.

The growth of the security appliances market in 4Q22 was driven by the UTM market, which delivered year-over-year growth of 8.9%. The combined UTM and Firewall markets accounted for 77.3% of the total revenue reported in the last quarter of calendar year 2022.

“The hardware-based market is expected to continue playing a key role within holistic cybersecurity strategies, and as supply chain challenges are showing signs of improvement for the current year, we expect to observe positive growth in the security appliances market across the globe for the upcoming quarters,” said Carlo Dávila, research manager, Enterprise Security and Network Trackers at IDC.

Regional Highlights

From a geographic perspective, the Americas region delivered strong growth of 10% year over year in 4Q22, led by the United States. The Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region also produced good results with a 4.8% growth rate, driven by Western Europe.

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Security Appliance Vendor Revenue, Market Share and Growth, Fourth Quarter of 2022 (revenue in US$ millions) Vendor 4Q22 Revenue 4Q22 Market Share 4Q21 Revenue 4Q21 Market Share 4Q22/4Q21 Growth 1. Palo Alto Networks $973.75 15.9% $883.35 15.1% 10.2% 3. Fortinet $966.61 15.8% $776.23 13.3% 24.5% 2. Cisco $921.08 15.8% $885.79 15.2% 4.0% 4. Check Point $473.04 7.7% $462.55 7.9% 2.3% 5. SonicWALL $194.16 3.2% $183.50 3.1% 5.8% Rest of Market $2,582.05 42.3% $2,645.27 45.3% -2.4% Total $6,110.69 100.0% $5,836.70 100.0% 4.7% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker Q4 2022, March 9, 2023

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 security appliance companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker provides the total market size and vendor share, along with a five-year forecast, for the following technology categories (content management, IDP, traditional firewall, unified threat management, and VPN) and products (messaging security, WAM, web security, IDS, IPS, traditional firewall, unified threat management, hybrid VPN, IPsec VPN, and SSL VPN). Geographic coverage includes nine regions and 48 countries. Measurements for this tracker are in units, vendor revenue, and value.

