Stride Posts Record Quarterly Revenue and Profitability

In-Year Enrollment Momentum Continues

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights Compared to 2022

Revenue of $470.3 million, compared with $421.7 million, driven by continued enrollment strength, increases in revenue per enrollment, and Adult Learning growth.

Income from operations of $72.2 million, compared with $60.6 million.

Net income of $55.5 million, compared with $42.9 million.

Diluted net income per share of $1.30, compared with $1.02.

Adjusted operating income of $80.2 million, compared with $69.4 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $103.9 million, compared with $90.3 million. (1)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary Financial Metrics Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2023/2022 2023 2022 $ % (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenues $ 470,284 $ 421,722 $ 48,562 11.5 % Income from operations 72,199 60,594 11,605 19.2 % Adjusted operating income (1) 80,224 69,440 10,784 15.5 % Net income 55,462 42,919 12,543 29.2 % Net income per share, diluted 1.30 1.02 0.28 27.5 % EBITDA (1) 99,141 84,731 14,410 17.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 103,886 90,307 13,579 15.0 %

Nine Month Fiscal 2023 Highlights Compared to 2022

Revenue of $1,353.9 million, compared with $1,231.5 million.

Income from operations of $111.6 million, compared with $110.5 million.

Net income of $83.5 million, compared with $79.0 million.

Diluted net income per share of $1.96, compared with $1.87.

Adjusted operating income of $136.6 million, compared with $134.7 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $207.4 million, compared with $198.5 million. (1)

Nine Month Fiscal 2023 Summary Financial Metrics Nine Months Ended March 31, Change 2023/2022 2023 2022 $ % (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenues $ 1,353,869 1,231,455 122,414 9.9 % Income from operations 111,553 110,532 1,021 0.9 % Adjusted operating income (1) 136,597 134,693 1,904 1.4 % Net income 83,495 79,040 4,455 5.6 % Net income per share, diluted 1.96 1.87 0.09 4.8 % EBITDA (1) 192,209 183,996 8,213 4.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 207,405 198,460 8,945 4.5 %

Revenue and Enrollment Data

Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company’s revenues for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, Change 2023 / 2022 March 31, Change 2023 / 2022 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education $ 289,566 $ 315,858 $ (26,292 ) (8.3 %) $ 835,989 $ 935,440 $ (99,451 ) (10.6 %) Career Learning Middle – High School 150,772 83,238 67,534 81.1 % 430,101 229,937 200,164 87.1 % Adult 29,946 22,626 7,320 32.4 % 87,779 66,078 21,701 32.8 % Total Career Learning 180,718 105,864 74,854 70.7 % 517,880 296,015 221,865 75.0 % Total Revenues $ 470,284 $ 421,722 $ 48,562 11.5 % $ 1,353,869 $ 1,231,455 $ 122,414 9.9 %

Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth enrollment data for students in our General Education and Career Learning lines of revenue. Enrollments for General Education and Career Learning only include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, instructional and support services inclusive of administrative support.

Three Months Ended Change Nine Months Ended Change March 31, 2023 / 2022 March 31, 2023 / 2022 2023 2022 # % 2023 2022 # % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education (1) 114.6 143.8 (29.2 ) (20.3 %) 112.8 145.1 (32.3 ) (22.3 %) Career Learning (1)(2) 67.2 42.0 25.2 60.0 % 66.0 41.9 24.1 57.5 % Average Enrollment 181.8 185.8 (4.0 ) (2.2 %) 178.8 187.0 (8.2 ) (4.4 %)

(1) This data includes enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue. (2) No enrollments are included in Career Learning for Galvanize, Tech Elevator or MedCerts.

Revenue per Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth revenue per average enrollment data for students for the period indicated. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different.

Three Months Ended Change Nine Months Ended Change March 31, 2023 / 2022 March 31, 2023 / 2022 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % General Education $ 2,332 $ 2,006 $ 326 16.3 % $ 6,823 $ 5,867 $ 956 16.3 % Career Learning 2,237 1,981 256 12.9 % 6,500 5,463 1,037 19.0 %

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $373.7 million, compared with $389.4 million reported at June 30, 2022. The decrease is largely the result of normal seasonal trends.

Capital expenditures for three months ended March 31, 2023 were $15.2 million, compared to $18.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, and were comprised of $0.7 million of property and equipment, $11.2 million of capitalized software development, and $3.3 million of capitalized curriculum development.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company is raising its revenue forecast and tightening its adjusted operating income forecast for the full year fiscal 2023:

Revenue in the range of $1.805 billion to $1.825 billion, up from $1.775 billion to $1.815 billion previously.

Capital expenditures in the range of $65.0 million to $70.0 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software, and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.

Effective tax rate of 26% to 28%.

Adjusted operating income in the range of $193.0 million to $200.0 million, from $180.0 million to $200.0 million previously. (1)

(1) In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below. Please also see Special Note on Forward Looking Statements below.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continues,” “likely,” “may,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends” and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; limitations of the enrollment data we present, which may not fully capture trends in the performance of our business; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received, or contractual remedies; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors, such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”); discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services, with schools; failure to develop the Career Learning business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including, but not limited to, our data storage systems, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; and failure to prevent or mitigate a cybersecurity incident that affects our systems; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this presentation is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Financial Statements

The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride, Inc.'s financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 and are presented below without footnotes.

STRIDE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands except share and per share data) Revenues $ 470,284 $ 421,722 $ 1,353,869 $ 1,231,455 Instructional costs and services 295,032 266,883 878,880 802,657 Gross margin 175,252 154,839 474,989 428,798 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 103,053 94,245 363,436 318,266 Income from operations 72,199 60,594 111,553 110,532 Interest expense, net (2,206 ) (2,373 ) (6,334 ) (6,241 ) Other income, net 4,587 496 9,594 4,291 Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments 74,580 58,717 114,813 108,582 Income tax expense (19,525 ) (16,716 ) (30,878 ) (29,751 ) Income (loss) from equity method investments 407 918 (440 ) 209 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 55,462 $ 42,919 $ 83,495 $ 79,040 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.31 $ 1.03 $ 1.98 $ 1.91 Diluted $ 1.30 $ 1.02 $ 1.96 $ 1.87 Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 42,375,480 41,823,564 42,237,056 41,302,789 Diluted 42,714,090 42,136,042 42,652,223 42,351,877

STRIDE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 (audited) (In thousands except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 373,678 $ 389,398 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $28,994 and $26,993 474,663 418,558 Inventories, net 22,884 36,003 Prepaid expenses 39,012 25,974 Other current assets 96,569 80,601 Total current assets 1,006,806 950,534 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 72,154 85,457 Property and equipment, net 61,326 61,537 Capitalized software, net 80,360 71,800 Capitalized curriculum development costs, net 50,970 50,580 Intangible assets, net 80,131 88,669 Goodwill 246,676 241,022 Deposits and other assets 101,425 93,946 Total assets $ 1,699,848 $ 1,643,545 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 35,252 $ 61,997 Accrued liabilities 45,745 63,200 Accrued compensation and benefits 53,761 73,027 Deferred revenue 94,342 53,630 Current portion of finance lease liability 40,971 37,389 Current portion of operating lease liability 14,176 12,830 Total current liabilities 284,247 302,073 Long-term finance lease liability 26,059 28,888 Long-term operating lease liability 62,295 75,127 Long-term debt 412,638 411,438 Deferred tax liability 5,351 3,205 Other long-term liabilities 9,897 10,233 Total liabilities 800,487 830,964 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,376,408 and 48,112,664 shares issued; and 43,041,665 and 42,777,921 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 690,823 687,454 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 59 143 Retained earnings 310,957 227,462 Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost (102,482 ) (102,482 ) Total stockholders’ equity 899,361 812,581 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,699,848 $ 1,643,545

STRIDE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 83,495 $ 79,040 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 80,656 73,464 Stock-based compensation expense 15,196 14,464 Deferred income taxes 2,982 6,572 Provision for credit losses 5,939 7,047 Amortization of fees on debt 1,200 1,182 Noncash operating lease expense 11,039 15,084 Other (2,015 ) 4,675 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (61,949 ) (56,072 ) Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets (9,966 ) 7,967 Accounts payable (26,101 ) (26,761 ) Accrued liabilities (6,455 ) (14,630 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (19,130 ) (20,652 ) Operating lease liability (8,602 ) (15,899 ) Deferred revenue and other liabilities 39,931 5,922 Net cash provided by operating activities 106,220 81,403 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (3,579 ) (4,734 ) Capitalized software development costs (32,574 ) (30,837 ) Capitalized curriculum development costs (12,798 ) (12,361 ) Sale of other investments 60 5,261 Acquisition of assets (1,409 ) — Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions (1,377 ) (3,654 ) Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities 66,204 19,904 Purchases of marketable securities (85,289 ) (64,151 ) Net cash used in investing activities (70,762 ) (90,572 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments on finance lease obligations (31,238 ) (23,919 ) Payments of contingent consideration (7,024 ) — Payments of deferred purchase consideration — (7,858 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 20 391 Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding (12,936 ) (37,463 ) Net cash used in financing activities (51,178 ) (68,849 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,720 ) (78,018 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 389,398 386,582 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 373,678 $ 308,564

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.

EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and

in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) Income from operations $ 72,199 $ 60,594 $ 111,553 $ 110,532 Stock-based compensation expense 4,745 5,576 15,196 14,464 Amortization of intangible assets 3,280 3,270 9,848 9,697 Adjusted operating income 80,224 69,440 136,597 134,693 Depreciation and other amortization 23,662 20,867 70,808 63,767 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,886 $ 90,307 $ 207,405 $ 198,460 EBITDA $ 99,141 $ 84,731 $ 192,209 $ 183,996

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook Year Ended June 30, 2023 Low High (In millions) Income from operations $ 161.0 $ 165.5 Stock-based compensation expense 19.0 21.0 Amortization of intangible assets 13.0 13.5 Adjusted operating income $ 193.0 $ 200.0

