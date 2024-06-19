Stride, Inc. Named Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year

EdTech Breakthrough recognizes the company for excellence and innovation in education technology

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) has been named the Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year by EdTech Breakthrough.





As one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, Stride offers accessible, personalized, and career-centric virtual learning education. The company has transformed the lives of millions by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings.

“This award highlights our dedication to delivering top-notch, accessible online learning,” said Niyoka McCoy, Chief Learning Officer at Stride. “It reflects our continuous efforts to break down barriers and provide quality education to students everywhere.”

Stride’s K12-powered schools offer personalized education experiences with a robust online K–12 curriculum, including public and private schooling options, homeschooling materials, 1:1 tutoring, and Career and Technical Education pathways. K12 students benefit from award-winning curricula, state-certified teachers, hands-on activities, and immersive experiences.

“By leveraging technology, Stride connects certified instructors and curriculum with districts and learners, transcending geographical boundaries and creating a virtual classroom that is accessible to all,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Demonstrating the very best of remote instruction, Stride makes high-quality instruction accessible and equitable.”

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards honor innovation and excellence in educational technology, with categories such as Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, and Career Preparation. This year’s program received thousands of nominations from over 17 countries.

For more information about Stride, Inc., visit Stridelearning.com.

About Stride Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contacts

Tatyana White-Jenkins



Corporate Communications Specialist



Stride, Inc.



twhitejenkins@k12.com