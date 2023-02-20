Stride Enrichment Invites Students to Tap Their True Potential Beyond the Classroom

Students can connect with experts, grow their skills, and plan for career success with new offerings from ed. tech. leader

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education–A leader in education for over 20 years, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is bringing its expertise in online education delivery into extracurriculars with the launch of Stride Enrichment, programs for students everywhere. The web-based educational content is designed for students to cultivate skills and build their portfolios outside of the traditional classroom or club setting.

The benefits of extracurricular activities are widely known, including improved self-esteem, social-emotional learning, and academic performance. But access to quality programs is often limited by where a student lives or attends school. To address the potentially harmful lack of access to quality programs, Stride Enrichment’s more than 30 online programs in technology, creative arts, business, fitness, and more will foster learning and connection from anywhere they can get online, while providing experiences that set them up for future success.

“As today’s tech-savvy students look to expand their horizons and remain competitive in their college and career journey, Stride Enrichment will help them plan for their future,” said Karen Ghidotti, Senior Vice President for Customer Experience at Stride. “For more than two decades, Stride has helped students take learning to the next level with curriculum and programs that ignite their passions. We are excited to show more students that the potential for their future really is endless.”

Designed for students as young as kindergarten, programs will give students the space to explore their passions and create valuable additions to their resumes or portfolios. Students can connect with a range of industries, gain essential skills, find new ways to expand their horizons, and connect with peers who share their creative pursuits and interests.

Highlights of the variety of free and tuition-based programs launching this month include:

Presented in partnership with Wonder Media, students in Intro to Storytelling will learn how stories are brought to life as they go behind the scenes of the Story Maker ® animation platform. Terry Thoren, the CEO of Wonder Media — a global production team producing cause-related animated stories viewed by more than a billion people worldwide – designed Story Maker ® to give all students equitable access to the skills necessary to create shareable animation stories.

will learn how stories are brought to life as they go behind the scenes of the Story Maker animation platform. Terry Thoren, the CEO of Wonder Media — a global production team producing cause-related animated stories viewed by more than a billion people worldwide – designed Story Maker to give all students equitable access to the skills necessary to create shareable animation stories. Middle and high school students interested in making their own video games can enroll in programs that will introduce them to game design in Roblox and Scratch Coding, as well as Minecraft Modding Quest offered in partnership with Create & Learn. Founded by tech experts, Create & Learn is an award-winning STEM program with the mission of providing top-quality computer science education to K-12 students. The beginner-friendly Minecraft Modding Quest will introduce students in grades 3-6 to basic coding and advance towards more advanced puzzles and concepts.

offered in partnership with Create & Learn. Founded by tech experts, Create & Learn is an award-winning program with the mission of providing top-quality computer science education to K-12 students. The beginner-friendly Minecraft Modding Quest will introduce students in grades 3-6 to basic coding and advance towards more advanced puzzles and concepts. Students who want to design outside of the gaming arena can explore design and video creation in Canva for Kids , Discovering Digital Design , or even Intro to Interior Design, where students will learn the basics of interior and environmental design and how to create visually appealing settings under the guidance of an experienced design professional.

, , or even where students will learn the basics of interior and environmental design and how to create visually appealing settings under the guidance of an experienced design professional. Students looking to get up and moving can participate in Intro to Fitness to learn more about how to take control of their physical health, or participate in a five-week movement education, mindfulness practices, and fitness program with Fit4Life, which also gives students access to a library of on-demand content and lessons from PLT4M, the leader in educational fitness for grades 6-12.

Enrollment in Stride Enrichment Programs is now open. Program fees are specific to each offering, and Stride is offering a 25% discount on program enrollment for a limited time. For more information, visit https://stride-enrichment.com.

