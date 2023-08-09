Streem Announces StreemCore® – Remote Video Assistance on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Streem customers can now benefit from a robust video support tool

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Streem today announced it has launched StreemCore® Remote Video Assistance for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to add a video support tool to their Salesforce workflows easily. StreemCore is an enterprise no-download video tool that helps companies quickly see what their customers see to reduce support diagnosis and resolution times.





StreemCore® Remote Video Assistance

Developed by Streem’s team of experts, the app brings a new level of efficiency and productivity to support businesses utilizing the Salesforce platform.

Features and benefits of StreemCore® Remote Video Assistance include:

No App Download: Send an SMS with the invite link to start the Streem call. No app download is required, so users can quickly get started.

Augmented Reality-Enabled Annotation tools: Quickly identify, document, and visually guide users with the laser pointer and mark-up tools powered by augmented reality.

OCR Model & Serial Number Capture: Record any model or serial number with a StreemShot® photo and built-in StreemVision® AI.

Cloud -hosted archive: High-resolution photos, videos, and all data are captured in one easy-to-access place. Secure and efficient cloud storage gives businesses easy access and sharing links to call recordings, captured data, and more.

Integrates into existing workflows: Streem's Salesforce app quickly integrates interactive video into existing workflows. Maximize integration with Streem through the various app customization options.

Comments on the News

“ By seamlessly combining the two platforms, businesses can optimize their workflows, eliminate manual tasks through automation, and unlock valuable insights,” said Sean Adkinson, Streem’s Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. “ Streem’s robust video support tool empowers companies to maximize their investment, significantly enhancing customer experiences and reducing resolution times.” Adkinson added, “ The StreemCore app for Salesforce is highly customizable, allowing users to tailor it to their unique business needs and industry requirements, and it enables a seamless integration into existing platforms with strict security measures to protect sensitive information.”

For more information on how StreemCore® Remote Video Assistance can help, please visit www.streem.com.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Streem

Streem, LLC, a Frontdoor, Inc. brand, was founded to help companies connect with their customers in new and more useful ways. StreemCore® is an enterprise-class, remote visual assistance tool using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities. By adding an interactive, no-download video collaboration tool, companies can quickly see and solve remotely – accelerating diagnosis and support resolution times. With Streem’s APIs or SDK, remote AR-enabled video tools can embed and/or integrate into native apps and existing workflows. Streem’s tools help support, visualize, and maintain our home and world by reducing waste and inefficiencies. In 2019, Streem became part of the Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) portfolio. For more information, visit Streem.com.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

