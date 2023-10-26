Streaming Video Technology Alliance Opens Call for Papers for SEGMENTS:2024

One-day Public Conference, Co-hosted by the SVTA and Mile High Video, Focuses on Streaming Operations

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), the international technical association delivering solutions across the video workflow to improve the delivery of high-quality video at scale, is now accepting speaker submissions for SEGMENTS:2024. The conference is seeking experts with technical expertise in all stages of the streaming video workflow who enjoy sharing their experiences, best practices, and recommendations. SEGMENTS is open to the public, and speakers and conference attendees do not need to be SVTA members to participate.





SEGMENTS:2024 will take place February 14, 2024, at the Marriott Denver Tech Center, the day prior to the SVTA Q1 Member Meeting. SEGMENTS speakers will present short, 15-20 minute presentations on technical streaming video problems and how they were solved. With topics spanning the streaming workflow, these short talks will provide attendees with real-world solutions to technical challenges. The deadline to submit to speak is January 5, 2024. The speakers will be announced later that month.

For more details, and to submit for a standalone session or panel, the online form can be found here: https://segments2024.svta.org.

“ Our first SEGMENTS event earlier this year was a huge success, and we’re excited to continue that momentum by partnering with Mile High Video for the 2024 conference,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “ SEGMENTS represents an extension of our core mission, and this event serves as another channel to advance the streaming video industry. Attendees benefit from insights into best practices for delivering a superior viewer experience on a large scale, along with tools and techniques to address technical challenges.”

SEGMENTS:2024 conference tracks will include:

Workflow : Overarching challenges and foundational issues

: Overarching challenges and foundational issues Ingest : Challenges with acquiring content into the streaming workflow

: Challenges with acquiring content into the streaming workflow Content : Challenges with encoding, optimizing profiles, packaging, and other content preparation tasks

: Challenges with encoding, optimizing profiles, packaging, and other content preparation tasks Manipulation : Challenges with manipulating content including applying DRM, transcoding, and watermarking

: Challenges with manipulating content including applying DRM, transcoding, and watermarking Delivery : Challenges with delivering content to players and devices

: Challenges with delivering content to players and devices Playback: Challenges with content playback such as buffer optimization, offline viewing, and device synchronization

Challenges with content playback such as buffer optimization, offline viewing, and device synchronization Analysis/Monitoring : Challenges with analyzing streaming data to improve workflow reliability, performance, scalability, and QoE

: Challenges with analyzing streaming data to improve workflow reliability, performance, scalability, and QoE Operations: Challenges with operating a streaming platform

More details on SEGMENTS:2024, including registration, can be found here: https://segments2024.svta.org.

Check out video testimonials from SEGMENTS:2023 here: https://segments.svta.org/.

Q3/Q4 Member Meeting to Take Place in Prague

The Alliance’s third and final member meeting of 2023 is scheduled for November 1-2, in Prague – the week prior to IETF 118. The meeting will be held just around the corner from the Wenceslas Square in the heart of the city’s center.

For more information and to register for this members-only event, visit: https://www.svta.org/meeting/q3-q4-2023-prague-czech-republic-november-1st-and-2nd/.

Applications Are Open for the SVTA 2024 Grant Membership Program

The SVTA recently opened the application process for the 2024 Grant Membership Program, which enables smaller organizations, such as startups, to participate in and contribute to the Alliance’s work as Principal Members for one year, waiving the standard membership fees. To qualify for the Program, companies must be able to confirm that they generate less than $1.5M in annual revenue. Now in the Program’s seventh year, and as part of its Diversity and Inclusion initiative, the Alliance continues its commitment to award at least 50% of the 2024 grants to underrepresented businesses.

Organizations interested in applying for the 2024 Grant Membership Program can find more information here: https://www.svta.org/svta-grant-program/.

Members of the SVTA include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, Agile Content, Agora, allt, Amazon, America’s Boating Channel, ATEME, Bitmovin, Blockcast, Brightcove, Broadpeak, Cadami, CBC, CDN77, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Edgio, Eluvio, Ericsson, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Google, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, IdeaNova Technologies, Infuse Video, INKA Entworks,Intelsat, InterDigital, Interra Systems, Irdeto, ITV, Liberty Global, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, MarkAny, Mediastream, Microsoft, Mux, Nagra, NCTA, Netskrt, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Paramount, picoNETS, Qualabs, Qwilt, Siden, SiriusXM Radio, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Streaming Global, swXtch.io, Synamedia, System73,Telefonica, Telestream, Thales, The Football Association Premier League, THEO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Velocix, Verizon, Viasat Inc., Vionlabs, Western Digital Corp., and Wowza.

The SVTA also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the SVTA, its Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the SVTA is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 100 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit https://www.svta.org.

