Streaming Video Technology Alliance Hosts Second Annual SEGMENTS:2024 Conference

Held in Conjunction with the ACM Mile High Video Event, SEGMENTS:2024 Focuses on Key Technical Operational Challenges and Best Practices Across the Streaming Video Workflow

Broadpeak, Comcast NBCUniversal, Fastly, and TAG Video Systems Join SEGMENTS:2024 as Premier Sponsors

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, is holding its annual SEGMENTS conference today at the Denver Marriott Tech Center. As part of Streaming Tech Week, SEGMENTS:2024 is a one-day public event that focuses on streaming operations. Attendees will learn how to solve key technical operational challenges, gather best practices for delivering the best viewer experience at scale, and network with peers who are driving innovation across the streaming video landscape.





“The initial launch of the SEGMENTS conference in 2023 was a great success,” said Jason Thibeault, CEO of the SVTA. “We believe that SEGMENTS’ unique industry focus, on operational problems and their solutions, gives attendees practical ways to solve real-world problems. We are also recording all sessions this year to make them available after the event.”

SEGMENTS:2024 features an impressive roster of industry speakers discussing the real-world challenges of operating a streaming platform and delivering high-quality video at scale. The event also includes SVTA Lightning Talks which cover overviews and updates on the different projects in each of the SVTA’s Working Groups.

New this year, a keynote presentation will feature SVTA CEO Jason Thibeault chatting with Sean McCarthy, Director of Product – Video Platform at Paramount, about overcoming some of the technical challenges encountered while streaming the 2024 Super Bowl™.

SEGMENTS:2024 conference tracks will feature:

Ingest

Content

Manipulation

Delivery

Playback

Analysis/Monitoring

Operations

For more information about the event visit: https://segments2024.svta.org/

The SVTA includes member companies from around the world and throughout the streaming video ecosystem. For a current list of member companies, visit https://www.svta.org/svta-members/. For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 90 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.svta.org.

