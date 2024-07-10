Streaming Video Technology Alliance Elects Two New Board Members for the 2024-2025 Term

Three new technical documents published and new website launched to support the Common Media Library

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, announces the election of two new board members, Nicolas Weil (AWS Elemental) and Guillaume Bichot (Broadpeak), for the 2024-2025 term. In addition, the SVTA announces the publication of two new Open Caching Working Group technical documents, Capacity Insights Interface and Logging Specification, and one new Low Latency Streaming Working Group document – An Exploration Into Measuring Streaming Latency. The organization has also launched a new microsite to support the SVTA Common Media Library.





Two New Principal Members Elected to the Board for the 2024-2025 Term

SVTA Principal Members elected Nicolas Weil, Principal Product Manager of Amazon Elemental and Guillaume Bichot, Chief Technology Officer of Broadpeak, to replace Alicia Pritchett of Fastly and Dan Newman of Viasa as their representatives in the Board of Directors. Nicolas is also co-chair of the Streaming Video Operations Working Group, while Guillaume Bichot has been deeply involved in many aspects of the Open Caching Working Group.

“We thank Alicia and Dan for their valuable contributions while serving on the SVTA board and we welcome the two new members,” says Jason Thibeault, SVTA CEO. “Our election system enables two Principal Members to be voted to the board each year for one-year terms. The addition of new voices helps infuse the board with different perspectives and ideas.”

The SVTA board determines the direction of the organization and sets the overall strategy. For more information on the Board of Directors, visit https://www.svta.org/svta-leadership/svta-board/.

Three New Published Documents

Open Caching Capacity Insights Interface and Logging Specification

Two new Open Caching documents, SVTA2049: Capacity Insights Interface and SVTA2050: Logging Specification, continue to build out the suite of technical materials that define the operation and implementation of an Open Caching network.

The Capacity Insights document describes an interface which allows content providers (CPs), service providers (SPs), and content delivery networks (CDNs) to exchange information to facilitate an integrated and informed end-to-end traffic steering workflow. The goal is to enable real-time traffic steering based on available capacity in an effort to keep key performance indicators (KPIs) at acceptable levels.

The Logging Specification describes extensions to the Open Caching Configuration API and the Content Delivery Networks Interconnection (CDNI) Footprint & Capabilities Interface [RFC8008] to support configuration and advertisement of logging capabilities, along with examples and best practices to support logging, log record transformation and transmission between participants within an Open Caching environment.

An Exploration Into Measuring Streaming Latency

SVTA1058: An Exploration Into Measuring Streaming Latency, from the Low Latency Streaming Working Group, highlights the key technical contributing factors to latency and, building on [SVTA5021], details the various options available for measuring latency at each component of the video delivery chain, including the playback device.

New Microsite To Support the SVTA Common Media Library Project

The SVTA Common Media Library (CML) project aims to consolidate common media player functionality into one library for use across all JS media players. The new microsite, much like the Open Caching microsite, aims to support this project by describing planned and implemented features, providing resources for those interested in participating, capturing current details of the public Github repository, and detailing upcoming events where SVTA members may be speaking about the CML. You can find the microsite at https://cml.svta.org.

The SVTA includes member companies from around the world and throughout the streaming video ecosystem. For a current list of member companies, visit https://www.svta.org/svta-members/. For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is the global technical association addressing challenges of delivering high-quality video at scale. By providing a forum for collaboration across the streaming video ecosystem, the SVTA member companies can develop technical specifications, educational whitepapers, best practices, and software code which address those challenges. Over 100 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.svta.org.

