Streaming Video Technology Alliance Convenes in Toronto, Canada for Second Quarterly Member Meeting of 2024

Multiple Documents Published Since the Q1 2024 Member Meeting

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, convenes for its Q2 Member Meeting today at the Toronto, Canada offices of board member SiriusXM. The two-day, members-only event features a robust lineup of working group sessions, industry presentations, and an evening networking event. The full meeting agenda and registration details can be found here: https://www.svta.org/meeting/q2-2024-toronto-canada-may-15-and-16/





“This meeting continues our 10 year anniversary celebration and we are very excited about the direction the SVTA is moving,” said Jason Thibeault, CEO of the SVTA. “More companies continue to join and our working groups are as productive as ever. Our new Streaming Video Operations Working Group, which we announced at NAB Las Vegas, better ties our SEGMENTS conference to the SVTA’s objectives and expands the scope of our work to include solutions for real-world issues when delivering a high-quality video experience at scale.”

The SVTA Board of Directors met for a full-day strategy session prior to the Q2 Member Meeting. This special session, coinciding with the year of our 10th anniversary, looked at the next 10 years and how the SVTA needs to continue evolving to meet the needs of the industry. In the coming months, the SVTA will announce a long-term vision to coincide with a pending acquisition that illustrates how the organization will continue to impact and improve the streaming industry.

New documents published since the Q1 2024 meeting include:

SVTA5056: OTT Streaming Security Checklist . This document provides an end-to-end security checklist that an OTT service provider, technology vendor, or service developer can reference as they seek to improve content protection on OTT streaming services.

. This document provides an end-to-end security checklist that an service provider, technology vendor, or service developer can reference as they seek to improve content protection on OTT streaming services. Open Caching Configuration Interface . This is a multi-part set of documents defining the metadata model and APIs for Content Providers, CDNs, Open Caching System providers, and ISPs to publish and retrieve configuration metadata for content caching and delivery. The specification facilitates interoperability across the content delivery ecosystem by extending the IETF CDNI (Internet Engineering Task Force Content Delivery Network Interconnect) standard to provide configuration management capabilities required by CDN and Open Caching vendors and their customers.

. This is a multi-part set of documents defining the metadata model and APIs for Content Providers, CDNs, Open Caching System providers, and ISPs to publish and retrieve configuration metadata for content caching and delivery. The specification facilitates interoperability across the content delivery ecosystem by extending the IETF CDNI (Internet Engineering Task Force Content Delivery Network Interconnect) standard to provide configuration management capabilities required by CDN and Open Caching vendors and their customers. SVTA5044: Open Caching API Implementation Guidelines. The Streaming Video Technology Alliance Open Caching Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are described in several documents, each related to a particular interface. This document is the starting point for anyone implementing these APIs. It describes the Open Caching model and includes modes of operations necessary for implementation.

The SVTA includes member companies from around the world and throughout the streaming video ecosystem. For a current list of member companies, visit https://www.svta.org/svta-members/. For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 90 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.svta.org.

